Parliament called on to investigate Chivayo

A Kwekwe resident, Emmanuel Nkosilathi Moyo, has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, urging the legislature to launch an investigation into allegations of money laundering and corruption involving controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a formal petition, Moyo called on Parliament to exercise its constitutional oversight role over public funds by probing the murky financial dealings behind the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s US$100 million tender awarded ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The tender, awarded to South African firm Ren-Form CC with Chivayo reportedly acting as a key intermediary, has come under intense scrutiny following revelations from South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (SAFIC). The SAFIC report suggests that Chivayo received R800 million (approximately US$44 million) of the R1.2 billion (US$66 million) tender value, with significant red flags pointing to money laundering and criminal activity.

Moyo’s petition cites Sections 119, 298 and 299 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which empower Parliament to oversee government expenditure and ensure accountability. He also referenced Standing Orders of both Houses – Standing Order 159(2) of the National Assembly and 149(2) of the Senate — as mechanisms through which legislators can initiate investigations.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe must exercise its constitutional mandate to scrutinise the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe regarding the flow of public funds into this dubious transaction,” Moyo wrote in the petition. “It must also investigate the use of multiple accounts and suspicious transactions by Chivayo and his associated companies.”

According to SAFIC, Chivayo moved the funds through major South African banks – FNB, Standard Bank and Absa – using a network of personal and corporate accounts to make rapid transfers, withdrawals, and purchases. The money allegedly funded luxury lifestyles, including designer clothing, high-end vehicles, electronic gadgets, real estate, and lavish international travel.

Audio recordings and documents reportedly detail how Chivayo distributed bribes and kickbacks to influential individuals to facilitate the deal. Those named include the Office of the President and Cabinet, Chief Secretary to the President Martin Rushwaya, President Mnangagwa’s daughter Chido, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, former CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo, and businessman Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya.

Chivayo’s former business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu – now jailed – have also been implicated in the tender scandal. Despite growing evidence, Chivayo, Ren-Form, and ZEC have all denied wrongdoing.

Moyo insists that Parliament must verify all payments and transactions linked to the deal, as the funds involved were sourced directly from taxpayers. “This is a matter of national interest,” he said. “There must be accountability and due diligence to ensure public resources are not looted with impunity.”

The petition adds pressure on Parliament and law enforcement to act in a scandal that has become symbolic of Zimbabwe’s worsening corruption crisis, where politically connected elites often escape justice despite glaring evidence of misconduct.

