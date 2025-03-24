Outrage Across Africa as Belgium Deploys Troops to Eastern DRC

Spread the love

Kinshasa, DRC – Belgium’s recent deployment of troops, tanks, and drones to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has sparked outrage across Africa, raising concerns over escalating tensions in the volatile eastern region.

The Belgian government dispatched between 300 and 400 commandos, officially to provide military training to the Congolese army (FARDC), Wazalendo militia, and the Rwandan Hutu rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). However, reports suggest that Belgian forces may also engage directly in combat alongside the Congolese coalition against the M23 rebel group, which currently controls significant territory in eastern DRC.

And so Belgium has deployed 300–400 troops, tanks & drones to eastern DRC to support FARDC, Wazalendo & FDLR against AFC/M23. Though officially "training," they’re expected to engage directly. Based in Kindu, this marks deeper Brussels-Kinshasa ties. pic.twitter.com/UONbpAmeMz — Bla B (@bla_bidza) March 24, 2025

The troops are stationed at Lwama Camp in Kindu, the capital of Maniema Province, where they are set to train Congolese military instructors of the 31st Brigade of the Rapid Reaction Units (URR), a force previously trained by Belgium between 2008 and 2017.

This deployment comes amid strengthening ties between Kinshasa and Brussels, with Belgium consistently supporting the DRC within the European Union. Critics argue that Belgium’s unwavering backing of the Congolese government risks exacerbating regional tensions, particularly with Rwanda, and could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting peace.

As Belgium deepens its military involvement in the DRC, regional observers warn that the move could destabilize the Great Lakes region further, with potential ramifications for peace and security across Africa.

