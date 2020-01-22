‘Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer’ – MDC-A

MDC Alliance (MDCA) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday addressing an MDCA rally dubbed agenda 2020 in Harare at Mbare Stodart Complex said their international partners were making Zimbabweans suffer and called for them to resort to policies that are pro people’s livelihood.

The statement by Chamisa is a climb down from the stance by MDC and MDCA as the authors of sanctions who continued to call for their continued tightened grip on the country’ s economy.

Announcing his agenda for 2020, ‘Breaking Barriers Initiative’ (BBI), Chamisa said their international partners should rationalize policies aimed at solving problems being faced by the people.