‘Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer’ – MDC-A

The statement by Chamisa is a climb down from the stance by MDC and MDCA as the authors of sanctions who continued to call for their continued tightened grip on the country’ s economy.
Announcing his agenda for 2020, ‘Breaking Barriers Initiative’ (BBI), Chamisa said their international partners should rationalize policies aimed at solving problems being faced by the people.
Chamisa also said his party was riddled with corruption, imposition of candidates, disorganization and Members of Parliament (MPs) who were failing to plough back to their communities.
It’s time to fight against corruption. If you are in our party and you are corrupt we will not respect you. This year at branch levels there shall be no imposition of candidates. We need to reorganize the party through strengthening the party. We are not going to entertain MPs that fail to go back to the electorate, this year MPs should go back to the electorate, he said.