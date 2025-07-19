Only leadership change can save Zimbabwe’s economy

Spread the love

FREEZIM Congress party leader Joseph Makamba Busha has said Zimbabwe’s deepening economic woes can only be resolved through a complete change of government leadership, accusing the ruling Zanu-PF party of entrenching corruption and mismanagement.

In a statement released this week, Busha, who contested the presidential elections in 2018 and 2023, warned Zimbabweans against being co-opted into the ruling party, which he blames for the country’s enduring economic crises.

“The levels of co-option, collusion and corruption are so deeply entrenched in the system of the country,” Busha said.

He expressed frustration over the current state of affairs, pointing to rampant corruption, poor governance and mismanagement as the key drivers behind Zimbabwe’s economic stagnation. The country continues to face high inflation, widespread unemployment, a shrinking manufacturing sector and a deteriorating standard of living for ordinary citizens.

Busha argued that these challenges are rooted in systemic failure, adding that only a wholesale change in leadership would create the conditions necessary for meaningful economic recovery.

However, he offered a measure of hope, encouraging Zimbabweans to look towards the 2028 elections as an opportunity to effect democratic change.

“The time is now. We are organising and hoping to have the numbers to remove Zanu-PF in 2028,” Busha said.

He urged citizens to take the upcoming electoral process seriously, describing it as a crucial moment to reject corruption and embrace leaders committed to advancing the welfare of the nation.

Busha’s message echoes growing frustration among Zimbabweans and opposition groups who have long accused the government of prioritising political survival over public service delivery and economic development.

His call for change is expected to resonate with young people, workers, and entrepreneurs who are disillusioned with the current leadership and seeking a government capable of fulfilling its promises.

The FreeZim Congress advocates for social justice, economic empowerment and good governance. Busha has been an outspoken critic of corruption and has consistently called for reforms to address Zimbabwe’s economic and governance challenges.

As the country edges closer to another electoral cycle, Busha’s rallying cry adds to the growing discourse about the need for new leadership and a fresh approach to solving Zimbabwe’s long-standing economic problems.

