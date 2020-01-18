Obert Gutu resigns from Khupe’s MDC-T

THE ouspoken Harare lawyer and MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu on Saturday announced his resignation from Thokozani Khupe‘s MDC-T party with immediate effect.

In his announcement, Gutu said:

For purely personal & private reasons, I’m resigning from the MDC-T with immediate effect. Kindly be advised accordingly

It is still not clear what prompted his resignation apart from unsaid “personal and private” reasons, we will update this article if new details emerge.

Gutu has been one of the most ardent defenders of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a platform of Zanu PF and several fringe parties that contested in the 2018 presidential elections.

He was a Deputy Justice Minister during the inclusive government, Harare’s Chisipite Senator from 2008 to 2013 and MDC-T national spokesperson.

Gutu was elected Vice President of the MDC-T at an extra-ordinary congress in April 2018. This was after his expulsion in March 2018 from the MDC now led by Nelson Chamisa after leadership disputes following the death of founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai. Other senior politicians expelled then were Khupe and Abednico Bhebhe who was then the party’s national organising secretary.

He contested in the 2018 elections for parliamentary elections for Harare East and lost to MDC Alliance’s Tendai Biti.