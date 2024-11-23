Newly-appointed State Security Minister Goes Rogue

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Newly-appointed State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke has sparked controversy by issuing directives to bar so-called ‘hostile’ journalists from covering Zanu PF internal meetings, marking a significant shift in the party’s stance on media access.

Traditionally, both private and public media were allowed to attend gatherings such as the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meetings. However, Matuke, who also serves as the Zanu PF Politburo’s security secretary, has called for heightened restrictions, suggesting that tighter controls are necessary to safeguard party interests.

Addressing Zanu PF members at a Masvingo PCC meeting in Clovelly, Matuke expressed concern over leaks to the media and social media backlash following internal discussions. In a video widely shared online, he vowed to track and punish individuals responsible for leaking sensitive information.

“We hold meetings but by the time we leave, we are already facing backlashes on social media. You then wonder whether those who participated were bona fide Zanu PF members,” said Matuke.

He called for increased scrutiny of participants and designated information handlers to prevent unauthorised disclosures. “Be very strict that nobody just comes and sits without being scrutinised. At the same time, we must have our security teams watching for people who leak information and bring them to book. Those people should be dealt with thoroughly,” he added.

In a separate address at a Midlands PCC meeting, Matuke supported calls for constitutional amendments to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond 2028, aligning with the party’s Vision 2030 agenda. He dismissed concerns about constitutional rigidity, stating, “The Constitution is not cast in stone. If we are able to change it to suit what we want, we will do it without any apologies.”

The remarks align with growing calls within Zanu PF to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure to ensure the continuation of his development agenda, which the party credits for significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and innovation.

Supporters argue that Mnangagwa’s leadership is critical for achieving Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country. However, critics warn that such moves threaten democratic principles and further entrench authoritarianism.

Matuke’s statements have fuelled a broader debate about press freedom, governance, and constitutional integrity in Zimbabwe. The exclusion of independent journalists from Zanu PF events and the targeting of whistleblowers signal increasing hostility towards dissent, raising concerns about the political climate under the Second Republic.

Observers note that while Zanu PF touts its development record, the push to amend the Constitution and limit transparency could alienate stakeholders both domestically and internationally, further complicating the country’s efforts to rebuild trust and attract investment.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...