Ncube-Led Faction Secures Political Finance Funds Amid Rivalry

HARARE – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Welshman Ncube is set to receive funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, edging out two rival factions in a contentious battle over the party’s finances.

According to The Standard, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has decided that the funds, amounting to ZiG 22,116,500 (approximately US$870,000), will be allocated to Ncube’s faction. This decision sidelines factions led by Jameson Timba and Sengezo Tshabangu, the latter of whom claims to be the CCC’s interim secretary general and has been favoured in some quarters by the ruling Zanu PF.

All three factions had petitioned Ziyambi, each claiming legitimacy and providing their respective bank account details to receive the funds. However, the minister reportedly opted to award the funds to Ncube’s group, citing adherence to the party’s election performance entitlements under the law.

When reached for comment, Ziyambi denied knowledge of the final decision, stating:

“I’m not sure who has been given. I’m out of the country and don’t even know if the money has been disbursed.”

Ncube, meanwhile, expressed confidence in his faction’s entitlement to the funds, affirming:

“There should be no controversy because the money is due to CCC by law, and we are CCC.”

The Political Parties (Finance) Act allocates funds annually to political parties based on their performance in the most recent general elections. After the August 2023 elections, the government announced allocations of ZiG 70 million (approximately US$2.7 million) to Zanu PF and ZiG 22,116,500 to the CCC.

A legal bid by the Timba faction to halt the disbursement, fearing the funds might go to Tshabangu, was dismissed by the courts for lacking urgency.

Tshabangu, who previously gained recognition from Zanu PF and parliament authorities, reportedly approached Ncube’s faction with a proposal to jointly manage the funds. His overtures were rejected, particularly a condition that the funds be deposited into his registered bank account and that he be a joint signatory alongside Ncube and the party’s interim treasurer.

This marks a significant shift in Tshabangu’s fortunes, as he had earlier mounted a controversial campaign within the CCC, recalling over 100 MPs, senators, and councillors, a move seen as aligning with Zanu PF interests. Despite these recalls triggering by-elections, the results do not influence the allocation of the current funds, which are based on the original 2023 election outcomes.

The CCC won 73 parliamentary seats in the 2023 general elections, while Zanu PF secured 137. With proportional representation and quota seats factored in, Zanu PF controls 177 seats in the National Assembly, compared to CCC’s 104.

The CCC’s failure to unseat Zanu PF has exacerbated internal divisions, with Tshabangu exploiting the party’s lack of defined structures to declare himself interim secretary general. His claims to leadership, however, have not translated into financial control, as evidenced by the latest funding decision.

This financial allocation to Ncube’s faction could strengthen his position in the ongoing battle for the CCC’s identity and leadership. However, the party remains deeply fractured, with its ability to mount an effective challenge to Zanu PF in future elections increasingly uncertain amid internal turmoil.

