Mwonzora Warns Against Mnangagwa Term Extension Push

HARARE – Proposals to amend Zimbabwe’s constitution to remove presidential term limits and allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term have drawn sharp criticism from MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Wednesday, according to ZimLive, Mwonzora warned that such a move would further isolate Zimbabwe internationally and undermine democratic principles.

“Zimbabwe is already under international isolation,” Mwonzora said, referencing the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) and statements from the Commonwealth. “One of the reasons for this isolation is the lack of democratic practices. If this amendment is passed, it will cement Zimbabwe’s image as a pariah state and prolong the sanctions. This is a selfish agenda driven by those seeking a third term.”

President Mnangagwa has publicly declared himself a “constitutionalist” and repeatedly stated he will respect the two-term limit outlined in the 2013 constitution. However, Mwonzora claims the president’s actions tell a different story, accusing him of orchestrating the effort to amend the constitution to allow an additional term.

“In our view, the president is indicating right while turning left,” Mwonzora said. “The claim by some MPs that Mnangagwa deserves a third term because they have governed so well is simply untrue. The ordinary Zimbabwean is not experiencing any of this supposed success.”

Mwonzora, who was part of the team that drafted Zimbabwe’s 2013 constitution, described it as “one of the best in the world” and emphasized that the inclusion of term limits was a deliberate choice by Zimbabweans to prevent another prolonged presidency like that of Robert Mugabe.

“Our constitution is sacrosanct, and its integrity must be preserved,” he said. “The imposition of term limits was a collective decision by the people of Zimbabwe, who did not want a repeat of a 37-year reign.”

Mwonzora accused Mnangagwa of mobilizing support for the constitutional amendment through questionable means. He cited recent instances where Mnangagwa hosted MPs at State House, distributed rice for their constituencies, and invited them to his Kwekwe farm as part of an effort to curry favour.

“These are not the actions of someone passively watching events unfold,” Mwonzora said. “They are the moves of someone orchestrating a term extension, sacrificing principles at the altar of individual gain.”

Mwonzora revealed that his party is preparing to campaign for a “No” vote in any referendum on the proposed constitutional changes. He explained that the process would require two referendums: one to determine whether term limits should be extended and another to decide if Mnangagwa himself should be allowed to contest again.

“We will join forces with anyone willing to oppose this third-term agenda, which amounts to desecration of the constitution,” he said. “These referendums, by law, cannot be held within six months of each other.”

Mwonzora also raised concerns about the age factor, highlighting that Mnangagwa would be 86 at the end of his current term and 91 if granted an additional term.

“Zimbabweans never voted in the constitution to be governed by geriatrics,” he said. “Pushing for an extension is ignoring biological realities while steering the country towards dynastic politics.”

The MDC-T leader criticized parliament for neglecting the pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens, such as overtaxation, inadequate pensions, and the raising of the pensionable age to 70.

“This is the worst parliament in living memory,” Mwonzora said. “Instead of addressing economic hardships, they are focused on prolonging their political careers. It’s time for new leadership.”

Mwonzora’s remarks highlight growing opposition to the constitutional amendment among critics who see it as a step backward for democracy in Zimbabwe. With the nation grappling with economic challenges and strained international relations, the debate over term limits is likely to intensify in the months ahead.

