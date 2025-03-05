Mwonzora Accuses Zanu PF of Targeting Him Over Resistance to 2030 Agenda

Spread the love

HARARE – MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has accused the ruling Zanu PF party of orchestrating a legal assault on his leadership following the High Court’s decision to nullify his party’s 2022 ordinary congress.

The opposition leader alleges that the ruling is a direct response to his vocal resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to extend his rule beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit, which expires in 2028.

Last week, High Court Judge Justice Hapias Zhou ruled that the 2022 MDC-T congress was irregular and ordered Mwonzora to step down, paving the way for a fresh congress within six months.

In response, Mwonzora condemned the ruling, insisting it was politically motivated.

“I want to say we are going to intensify our fight against the 2030 agenda. We will never allow anybody to intimidate us against fighting the 2030 agenda,” said Mwonzora.

He accused elements within Zanu PF of influencing the court’s decision to weaken his stance on defending Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

“If there is a faction within Zanu PF which has a hand in this judgment, we say ‘tough luck’ to you. We will never allow the emasculation of our Constitution, nor will we be bullied into submission.”

Mwonzora stressed that the 2013 Constitution, which his party helped draft, clearly limits the presidency to two terms.

“The people of Zimbabwe made it clear during the constitutional outreach programme and the referendum that a president must serve a maximum of 10 years. After that, they must step down,” he said.

Mwonzora also revealed that MDC-T had formed a coalition with other political parties, civil society, the church, and war veterans to resist Mnangagwa’s alleged attempts to remain in power indefinitely.

Regarding the court order for a fresh congress, Mwonzora expressed confidence in retaining his leadership.

“…when the time comes, we will hold a congress, and I am willing to face anyone, including Mudzuri. We all know what the outcome will be. Zanu PF knows they will be defeated,” he declared.

Mwonzora’s leadership has been contested since the 2020 extraordinary congress, where he emerged victorious over Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri, and Morgen Komichi. Khupe and Komichi walked out before vote counting began, citing allegations of violence and vote manipulation.

The 2022 congress later endorsed Mwonzora as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, while Chief Ndlovu and Paurina Mpariwa were confirmed as vice presidents unopposed.

However, Mudzuri and three other MDC-T members challenged the validity of the 2022 congress in court. In his ruling last Friday, Justice Zhou declared the congress null and void, citing non-compliance with the party’s constitution.

“The purported National Congress held in December 2022 by the second respondent as the National Congress of the first respondent be and is hereby declared null and void for non-compliance with the first respondent’s Constitution,” reads part of the judgment.

The court directed that a new congress be held within six months, overseen by an independent election commission in line with the MDC-T Constitution.

