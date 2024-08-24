Muzorewa Urges Chamisa to Walk Away

Spread the love

HARARE – The leader of the United African National Council (UANC) party, Gwinyai Muzorewa, has called on the embattled former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, to acknowledge that he has exhausted all avenues for addressing grievances through spiritual means, local efforts, and appeals to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

During a press briefing in Harare on Friday, Muzorewa emphasized that any attempts to destabilize the region’s peace, unity, and development under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership would be futile.

“Now that Zimbabwe is at the helm of the Region [SADC], wisdom tells us to take advantage of this term when President Mnangagwa is the Chairman. Those who want to run to SADC for help, go no further because the Chair is right here in Harare,” Muzorewa stated.

He also praised the military and police for maintaining peace and order during the recent SADC Summit in Harare, highlighting their dedication.

“We appreciate the military and police for standing in the scorching heat of the sun at almost every intersection in Harare, making sure our Summit was so peaceful that if the opposition parties, specifically UANC, controlled the fiscus, this Christmas would bring great joy and goodies for our peace-keeping forces,” Muzorewa said.

Muzorewa offered some pointed advice to Chamisa, suggesting that politics requires wisdom, humility, honesty, and integrity rather than youthful energy alone.

“Unlike athletics and gymnastics, politics is not a game of youths, but wisdom, humility, honesty, and integrity. This is the spirit of nationalism which is now very rare,” he added.

In addition to his comments on political strategy, Muzorewa also addressed economic policy, arguing that sound economics is based on adherence to established monetary policies and principles, rather than what he termed “ZiGing.”

In a gesture aimed at national reconciliation, Muzorewa appealed to President Mnangagwa to release all political prisoners who were detained before, during, and after the SADC Summit.

“The UANC wishes to humbly appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release all political party members, and other civilians who were charged with various offenses, as a sign of exercising mercy and forgiveness,” he urged.

Muzorewa noted that Mnangagwa has a history of pardoning prisoners and expressed hope that a similar act of clemency could help those detained gain a better understanding of the SADC’s principles and objectives.

“If President Mnangagwa pardons political prisoners, this will provide them an opportunity to acquire a better sense of what SADC is all about,” Muzorewa concluded.

Source: Byo24News

