Mutumbuka Reclaims Chisipite Residence After Three-Year Legal Battle

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s inaugural Minister of Education, Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka, has successfully regained ownership of his Chisipite residence after a drawn-out legal battle involving a fraudulent title deed scheme.

The High Court ruled on Wednesday that Mutumbuka remains the legitimate owner of the property located at 90 Harare Drive, Colney Valley, Chisipite. Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa ordered the current occupants, Demetria Zirenga and Harrison Marange, to vacate the premises within 15 days. Should they fail to comply, the Sheriff is authorised to enforce their eviction.

The case centred on the theft of the property’s title deed from the Deeds Office by Lynna Mlambo, a supervisor who passed the document to her boyfriend, Tatenda “Shaft” Wakatama. Wakatama forged the deed, inserted his name, and returned it to the Deeds Office. Using the fake document, a man named Jonah Ngome sold the property to Zirenga and Marange for US$92,000—well below market value—with only US$45,000 paid upfront.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa declared the title deed held by Ngome as “fake, fraudulent, invalid, and of no force and effect” and directed the Deeds Office to expunge any records indicating Ngome as the owner.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa rebuked the legal team representing Zirenga and Marange, comprising Hope Ndanaka Tirivavi and Advocate Method Ndlovu, for pursuing what she termed a baseless case. She ordered them to cover Mutumbuka’s legal costs, with the latter represented by Advocate Edley Mubayiwa.

The judge also highlighted flaws in Ngome’s fraudulent title deed, including the absence of an official stamp, dates, and mortgage records. She noted Ngome’s failure to appear in court throughout the proceedings as a tacit admission of guilt.

“Ngome, who claims to be the owner of the house through a title deed, has never been anywhere close to the courts to defend his property. His silence is an acceptance of the fraud associated with his deed,” Justice Munangati-Manongwa stated.

The ruling overturns a September 2023 decision by Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora, who had granted possession of the property to Zirenga and Marange. Justice Chinamora has since resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

Dr. Mutumbuka, now a senior World Bank executive based in the United States, has expressed relief at reclaiming his residence. The case has brought renewed attention to the need for accountability within Zimbabwe’s property registration and legal systems, with many calling for reforms to prevent similar incidents.

The judgment serves as a landmark ruling in Zimbabwe’s battle against property fraud, offering hope for victims of similar schemes.

