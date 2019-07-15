Mutsvangwa survived CIO assassination attempts

HARARE – War Veterans leader Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa survived two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2017 after members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation were sent to eliminate him in South Africa.

The information is contained in a hagiography by Douglas Rogers called Two weeks in November which details the 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe’s iron rule.

The author narrates how a CIO operative named Kasper saved Mutsvangwa’s life twice.

Read the paragraphs below:

Kasper claims there were at least two assassination attempts on Mutsvangwa in Johannesburg that he foiled. The first, at a hotel in Fourways in 2016, he won’t speak of, except to say the hitmen came face to face with him in the parking lot one night and would not want to repeat the experience.

The second, in mid-2017, when things were Full Scale, he describes in almost comic detail. Kasper, ostensibly still an agent in the CIO, heard chatter of plans to take Mutsvangwa out on his way from his hotel to OR Tambo International.

Agents had been sent down from Harare to do the job. “I knew they wanted to hit Chris. I told him, I need to transport you to the airport this day.” Kasper met Mutsvangwa at his hotel, put him in the front seat of an Uber, and followed close behind in the Toyota Legend. Halfway there, on the N3 highway, two cars appeared out of nowhere and attempted to pass Kasper to get to Mutsvangwa’s Uber.

Veering left and right, using the Legend as a dodgem, Kasper blocked them for several minutes until they gave up and peeled off.

Mutsvangwa, oblivious to it all in the lead car, arrived safely at the airport, cursed Kasper for not being around and checked in for his flight. Kasper never mentioned the incident to him. He was that good, that loyal, and he needed little thanks.