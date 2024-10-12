Mutsvangwa ousted as War Vets Chair, Ncube takes over

Spread the love

GWERU – Cephas Ncube from Bulawayo province has been elected as the new chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) following a decisive victory at the association’s elective congress held in Gweru on Saturday.

Ncube secured 294 votes, defeating outgoing chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa, outgoing secretary-general Victor Matemadanda, and fellow candidate Albert Ncube from Matabeleland North. Matemadanda received 75 votes, while Mutsvangwa garnered only 11 votes, marking a significant shift in leadership within the association. Shorai Mangondo was elected as vice chairman unopposed.

The election reflects ongoing tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party, where infighting and succession battles have intensified in recent months. The war veterans’ association has historically held considerable influence within ZANU-PF, often acting as a voice for former fighters of the liberation struggle. With Ncube’s election, there are expectations of a renewed focus on unity among war veterans and a concerted effort to address internal conflicts that have plagued the party.

The leadership contest is seen as a microcosm of the broader struggles within ZANU-PF, where factions vie for power ahead of the 2028 elections. Mutsvangwa’s defeat has raised eyebrows, particularly given his previous high-profile role in the party and government, leading to speculation about potential repercussions for his faction.

In recent months, reports of factionalism have surged, with various groups within ZANU-PF positioning themselves ahead of the party’s upcoming congress. The war veterans have played a pivotal role in the past, aligning themselves with different factions as they seek to influence the direction of the party and the country’s future.

Analysts suggest that Ncube’s leadership may usher in a new chapter for the ZNLWVA, emphasizing the need for cohesion and collaboration among war veterans to strengthen their position within ZANU-PF. As the party navigates the complexities of leadership and succession, the war veterans’ association could prove critical in shaping the political landscape in Zimbabwe.

The implications of this election extend beyond the association itself, potentially affecting the dynamics within ZANU-PF and the party’s strategy leading up to the next elections. With Ncube at the helm, the focus will be on consolidating support among veterans and addressing the grievances that have fueled discord within the party ranks.