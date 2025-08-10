Mutsvangwa, Chinamasa Clash Exposes Zanu-PF Succession Tensions

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has publicly contradicted party legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa over claims that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and three others have been co-opted into the party’s central committee, exposing deepening factional rifts ahead of the 2028 leadership transition.

Chinamasa told state media on Friday that Tagwirei, along with representatives from Harare, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North provinces, had been successfully appointed to the ruling party’s central decision-making body. However, speaking to The Standard yesterday, Mutsvangwa dismissed the remarks as Chinamasa’s “personal opinion” and not an official Zanu-PF position.

“I am Zanu-PF spokesperson,” Mutsvangwa said. “I will surely not speak for Chinamasa. My import is to speak for the party and its president.” When pressed about the conflicting statements, he added curtly: “Don’t you think it’s best to check with him! I am sure you may have all the more questions for him.”

Chinamasa, who had initially posted the announcement on X before deleting and reposting it later that night, has not responded to calls for comment.

The dispute comes amid heightened manoeuvring over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession. While some within Zanu-PF are lobbying for the 82-year-old leader to seek an extension of his rule to 2030, Mnangagwa has repeatedly said he will retire after completing his constitutionally mandated second term in 2028.

Tagwirei, a politically connected businessman, has consistently denied harbouring ambitions for public office. Sources say his proposed co-option — reportedly driven by the Mnangagwa-aligned Harare Province — was blocked by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during a central committee meeting on procedural grounds.

Analysts view the clash as a sign of an intensifying power struggle within the party’s upper echelons.

“This is more than just a procedural dispute — it’s a power play,” said one political commentator who declined to be named. “When senior officials like Mutsvangwa and Chinamasa openly contradict each other, it’s clear the succession gloves are off.”

As of last night, Zanu-PF had issued no formal statement confirming or denying the disputed central committee appointments.