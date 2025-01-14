Mutodi Readies to Tables Motion to Amend Constitution for Mnangagwa’s Term Extension

Spread the love

HARARE – A motion proposing constitutional amendments to extend term limits for Zimbabwe’s President, Members of Parliament, and Local Authority Representatives has been tabled in Parliament, igniting heated debate.

The motion, introduced by Energy Mutodi and seconded by Hon. Charles Moyo, argues that the current term limits no longer align with the aspirations of Zimbabweans.

It calls for adjustments to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, citing the need to maintain the country’s developmental trajectory under his leadership.

Referring to sections of the Constitution that define the President’s five-year term and restrict leadership to two terms, the motion seeks parliamentary approval for amendments that would enable the extension of the President’s tenure. It further suggests that any changes to term limits could be subject to public approval through a referendum, in line with constitutional requirements.

The proposal also raises concerns over the political landscape, describing it as polarised and toxic, and calls for reforms to foster unity and economic progress. Advocates for the motion highlight President Mnangagwa’s efforts in promoting dialogue and peacebuilding through initiatives such as the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

Critics, however, view the move as an attempt to erode democratic principles and entrench power. Opposition voices argue that the amendments would undermine the integrity of the Constitution and set a dangerous precedent for governance in Zimbabwe.

The motion has drawn attention to the broader political and economic challenges facing the country, with questions raised about the legitimacy and timing of such significant constitutional changes.

The debate on this contentious motion will test the strength of Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions and the ability of its leaders to balance governance with the will of the people.

Source: Motion on Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Term Limits, tabled by Hon. Dr. Energy Mutodi and Hon. Charles Moyo (2025).

The motion to amend Zimbabwe’s Constitution and potentially extend Mnangagwa’s term has sparked outrage among political commentators and opposition leaders, who have labelled the move an assault on democracy.

The motion has been met with sharp criticism, with opponents accusing the ruling party of seeking to entrench its power under the guise of maintaining development continuity.

Prominent political analyst Dr. Pedzisai Ruhanya denounced the motion as a blatant power grab. “This is a clear attempt to subvert the Constitution for personal and political gain.

It undermines the democratic foundation of Zimbabwe and sets a dangerous precedent for authoritarian rule,” said Dr. Ruhanya in a statement.

Leading opposition politicians of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) echoed similar sentiments, calling the move “a betrayal of the people’s will.”

He added, “The Constitution is not a tool for political convenience. Zimbabweans fought for term limits to prevent exactly this kind of authoritarian manipulation. This motion must be resisted at all costs.”

The proposed changes have also drawn criticism for ignoring the referendum process outlined in Section 328 of the Constitution, which requires public approval for amendments affecting term limits. Critics argue that pushing such changes through Parliament alone undermines the democratic process and the voice of Zimbabwe’s citizens.

Political commentator James Marongwe described the motion as “an attack on constitutionalism and the rule of law,” warning that it could deepen political polarisation and instability.

“This is not about governance or development—it is about power retention. Such a move erodes trust in the political system and signals the ruling party’s unwillingness to respect democratic norms,” Marongwe remarked.

Civil society organisations have also voiced their opposition, with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) issuing a statement condemning the motion as unconstitutional. “This proposal disregards the principle of separation of powers and undermines the supremacy of the Constitution. It is a dangerous step toward consolidating authoritarian rule,” the ZLHR said.

Supporters of the motion argue that President Mnangagwa’s leadership has been instrumental in stabilising the country’s economy and fostering dialogue among political actors. However, critics see these justifications as a smokescreen for consolidating power and suppressing dissent.

As debate over the motion continues, Zimbabwe faces mounting pressure to uphold democratic principles and resist political interference in its constitutional processes. Many citizens and opposition leaders are preparing to mobilise against the proposed amendments, vowing to protect the hard-fought democratic gains enshrined in the Constitution.

