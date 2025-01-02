Musician Vows to End Mnangagwa’s Reign

Spread the love

HARARE – Veteran musician and war veteran Clive Malunga has criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s plans to seek a third presidential term, arguing that the leader’s continued tenure is not a testament to political skill but rather the will of God.

In a video that has gained widespread attention, Malunga, founder of the Jenaguru Arts Centre, challenged the legitimacy of Mnangagwa’s presidency, declaring that the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader was not divinely ordained.

“VaMnangagwa 2030 havaisvike. Kana vakaita zvekutamba 2030 havaisvike. Sei ndirikudaro nekuti vaMnangagwa havasi Mwari,” Malunga stated.

The outspoken musician questioned the president’s claims of remaining in power until 2030, emphasising that life and leadership are in God’s hands.

In a follow-up post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Malunga doubled down on his remarks, directly addressing Mnangagwa and his critics.

“Yes, I clearly said it, Mnangagwa won’t see 2030 or even 2026 because he isn’t God and he wasn’t appointed by God to be President of Zimbabwe.

“In fact, Mnangagwa is a useless coward. I’ve nothing to fear and here is me. Zimbabwe is boiling whilst he’s busy creating his dynasty—to hell,” he wrote.

Malunga, known for the award-winning song Nesango, expressed frustration over Zimbabwe’s worsening socio-economic conditions, calling them evidence of governmental failure.

This is not the first time Malunga has made headlines for his critical views. In 2022, he denounced Mnangagwa’s administration as corrupt and self-serving. He criticised the president’s frequent foreign trips, questioning why similar development efforts were not prioritised within Zimbabwe.

Malunga also decried the underutilisation of Zimbabwe’s vast natural resources and called for transparency regarding the disappearance of an alleged US$15 billion in diamond revenue from Chiadzwa.

Malunga’s latest comments have sparked debate about internal divisions within the ruling party. Some observers suggest that his boldness may stem from support within a Zanu PF faction opposed to Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Criticism of the president remains a high-risk endeavour in Zimbabwe. Since the 2017 ousting of Robert Mugabe, dissent against Mnangagwa’s rule has resulted in numerous arrests and prosecutions, though most cases have not led to convictions.

Malunga’s remarks highlight the mounting discontent among citizens and factions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, raising questions about the future of the nation’s leadership as it grapples with political and economic challenges.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...