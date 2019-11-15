Mujuru denies Mnangagwa VP post offer

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has denied reports that she has accepted an offer by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be a Vice President after General Constantino Chiwenga.

Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo had alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered former Vice President Joice Mujuru to become the Vice President.

Posting on Twitter Moyo said, “After having led and coordinated Joice Mujuru’s ouster from 2008 until he succeeded her as Vice President in Dec 2014, Emmerson Mnangagwa has put the cat among the pigeons by offering Mujuru the VP post currently held by Chiwenga. She’s happy to accept!”

In 2014 Mnangagwa working with the military invited Grace Mugabe to lead a spirited effort in removing grace Mugabe as Vice President of the party.

Joice Mujuru told Jonathan Moyo that he is misinformed.

Mujuru subsequently resigned from the party and went to form the National People’s Party.

Joice Mujuru told Jonathan Moyo that he is misinformed.

Said Prof. Moyo, “The sources are impeccable. There’s no need to push the envelope here, unless it becomes necessary. I understand your position. It’s too early to come out. But it’s a known fact that the two of you met recently and that he sorted your pension issues out, before making the offer!”