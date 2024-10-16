Mugabe’s Ex-Spy Chief Says Gen Mujuru Assassinated Over Zanu PF Succession Battles

Spread the love

HARARE – The power struggles within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party have long been marked by intrigue, shifting alliances, and high-stakes battles.

By Tina Musonza

These dynamics came into stark relief with the death of General Solomon Mujuru, a prominent figure in the party and a key player in the nation’s liberation war. On August 15, 2011, Mujuru died in a fire at his farm in Beatrice, under circumstances that have fueled speculation and controversy ever since.

Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Happyton Bonyongwe recently offered his perspective on Mujuru’s death in his autobiography, One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story. In the book, Bonyongwe highlights the irony of Mujuru’s death, pointing out that the late ex-army commander was “one man who tried to address the succession issue” within Zanu PF. Despite Mujuru’s attempts to bring clarity to the thorny question of who would succeed the party’s ageing leadership, his death created a power vacuum that only deepened the party’s internal conflicts.

General Mujuru, known during the liberation struggle as Rex Nhongo, was not just a high-ranking military official but a political force within Zanu PF. After Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, he transitioned from his role as a military leader to become a behind-the-scenes power broker. Mujuru’s influence was felt across the party’s ranks and beyond, as he wielded considerable sway over political and economic matters in the country. His support or opposition could make or break political careers, making him a kingmaker within Zanu PF’s inner circles.

In his autobiography, Bonyongwe reflects on the role that Mujuru played in attempting to address Zanu PF’s succession crisis—a topic that had become increasingly urgent as then-President Robert Mugabe’s age advanced. “It is ironic that the late General Mujuru, the one man who tried to address the succession issue, was killed,” writes Bonyongwe. Mujuru’s death, he implies, removed a critical voice that might have helped steer the party toward a more orderly transition of power.

Despite this acknowledgement of Mujuru’s efforts on the succession front, Bonyongwe’s account is notably circumspect when it comes to the circumstances of the general’s death. He offers no insights into who might have been responsible, maintaining that the investigation into the incident is the responsibility of the police. This careful distance from the controversial aspects of Mujuru’s death is consistent with the overall tone of Bonyongwe’s memoir, which largely avoids addressing some of the most contentious moments in Zimbabwe’s post-independence history.

Mujuru’s death has been the subject of intense speculation, with various theories circulating about what might have happened on the night of the fire at his Beatrice farm. Some suggest that his efforts to navigate the succession question may have made him a target, while others view his death as emblematic of the violent power struggles that have characterized Zanu PF’s internal politics. Yet, despite the rumours and allegations, no conclusive evidence has been presented, and the official narrative remains that his death was an accident.

In One Among Many, Bonyongwe’s approach is one of extreme caution. His account is careful to avoid directly addressing controversial episodes, such as the violent aftermath of the 2008 elections, the broader question of land reform, or the internal machinations that have defined Zanu PF’s leadership struggles. This cautious narrative style has been met with criticism, with some suggesting that it risks “sleepwalking readers into an Orwellian nightmare,” failing to grapple with the darker aspects of Zimbabwe’s political story.

For those looking to Bonyongwe’s book for new revelations about events like Mujuru’s death or the internecine conflicts within Zanu PF, the memoir offers little. Instead, it provides a sanitized version of the country’s history, emphasizing Bonyongwe’s own contributions while steering clear of any deeper analysis of the party’s factionalism or the unresolved questions that continue to haunt Zimbabwean politics.

The death of Solomon Mujuru left a significant void in Zanu PF’s power structure, one that has never fully been resolved. At the time, the party was grappling with the looming question of who would succeed Robert Mugabe, a leader who had shown little inclination to step down or designate a successor. Mujuru’s widow, Joice Mujuru, once seen as a potential successor, found herself expelled from the party in 2014 amid accusations of plotting against Mugabe—a move that many saw as part of a broader factional battle.

This expulsion was part of a broader shift in power dynamics within Zanu PF, which eventually culminated in the rise of the faction led by then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. In 2017, Mnangagwa ascended to the presidency through a military intervention that ousted Mugabe, marking a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s leadership but leaving the underlying tensions within Zanu PF largely unchanged.

The internal battles within Zanu PF have had far-reaching consequences, not only for the party itself but for Zimbabwe’s political stability. The factional infighting has often spilled over into broader economic and social instability, as rival groups vie for control of state resources and institutions. These power struggles have created an environment of uncertainty, both for ordinary Zimbabweans and for potential investors, complicating efforts to address the country’s economic challenges.

Bonyongwe’s reflections on the death of Mujuru and the broader succession crisis are a reminder of the dangerous nature of Zanu PF’s internal dynamics. His emphasis on the irony of Mujuru’s death, given the general’s attempts to confront the succession issue, suggests that the party missed an opportunity for a more orderly transition. Instead, the unresolved leadership question has continued to loom over Zanu PF, shaping its policies and actions long after Mugabe’s departure.

As Zimbabwe looks to the future, the lessons of Mujuru’s death and the unresolved succession question remain relevant. While Mnangagwa has managed to consolidate power for now, the issue of leadership transition is far from settled. With Mnangagwa now serving his second term, questions about who will lead Zanu PF into the next phase have begun to resurface, raising the spectre of further factional battles.

For Zimbabwe to achieve political stability and economic recovery, there is a need for transparency and accountability within its leadership structures. The challenges of succession cannot be ignored or left to fester beneath the surface, as has been the case for much of the party’s history. Bonyongwe’s cautious reflections serve as a reminder of the dangers of ignoring these issues, even as they highlight the complexities of navigating Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

In the end, the story of Solomon Mujuru’s death and the succession battles within Zanu PF is not just a chapter in Zimbabwe’s past—it is a reflection of the challenges that continue to shape the nation’s future. As the country prepares for future elections and faces ongoing economic struggles, the unresolved questions of leadership and accountability remain as pressing as ever.