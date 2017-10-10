Mugabe swears in six ministers: cabinet reshuffle

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday, swore in six ministers at State House in Harare, following his cabinet reshuffle.

Mugabe swore in Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Paul Chimedza, Thokozile Mathuthu (Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs), Webster Shamu (Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs), Happyton Bonyongwe (Justice), Chiratidzo Mabuwa (Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Employment) and Edgar Mbwembwe (Tourism).