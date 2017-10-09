Mugabe names new finance minister amid currency crunch

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has replaced Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa with Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo in a cabinet reshuffle, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes against the backdrop of a severe hard currency shortage that has dealt a fresh blow to confidence and investment in the southern African economy, which uses the U.S dollar.

Mugabe revealed last week that he was working on re-assigning his ministers, warning that those who had underperformed would fall by the way side.

A statement by chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda confirmed the changes.

The main changes included the removal of Chinamasa from Finance which was taken over by Ignatius Chombo, formerly Home Affairs while former CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe joined cabinet as justice minister.

Walter Mzembi, previously described by Mugabe as his best minister, took over at Foreign Affairs, suggesting the veteran leader was impressed by his albeit unsuccessful global campaign to head the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

CABINET CHANGES:

Minister of Finance – Ignatius Chombo

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Walter Mzembi

Minister of Home Affairs – Obert Mpofu

Minister of Macro-economic planning – Simbarashe Mumbengewi

Minister of Cyber Security – Patrick Chinamasa

Minister of Public Service -Patrick Zhuwao

Minister of Information – Simon Khaya Moyo

Minister of National Scholarships – Chris Mushohwe

NEW APPOINTMENS

Minister of Tourism – E Mbwembwe

Minister of Justice – Happiton Bonyongwe

Minister of War Veterans – Cain Mathema

Minister of Youth and Empowerment – C Mabuwa

Minister Matebeleland South – Maboyi Ncube

Minister Matebeleland Noth – T Mathuthu

Minister Mashonaland West – Webster Shamu

Minister Masvingo province – P Chimedza