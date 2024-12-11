Mpofu Wades into Tensions in Zanu PF Youth Department

Spread the love

HARARE – The embattled ruling party Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has raised concerns over the recent reshuffle within the Youth League National Executive Council, describing the move as unilateral and a violation of the party’s constitution.

In a statement addressed to the Secretary for Youth Affairs, Mpofu criticized the restructuring process, stating that it was conducted without consulting the National Assembly of the Youth League, the Youth Executive Council, or securing ratification from the Politburo or Central Committee.

He cited Article 26, Section 330 (2) and (3) of the Zanu PF 2022 Party Constitution to highlight the procedural breach.

“The restructuring exercise appears to have been implemented without consulting the National Assembly of the Youth League or the Youth Executive Council or securing ratification from the Politburo or Central Committee, as required by Article 26, Section 330 (2) and (3) of the 2022 Party Constitution,” Mpofu said.

He emphasized that the Secretary’s supervisory powers under Section 88 must be exercised within the confines of constitutional principles that prioritize democracy and collective leadership. Failure to adhere to these principles, Mpofu warned, could create division within the Youth League and undermine confidence in leadership decisions.

“The restructuring, if perceived as unilateral and undemocratic, may create division within the Youth League and erode confidence in leadership decisions,” he added.

Mpofu also stressed the importance of following procedural integrity to ensure the legitimacy and unity of the party. He called for proper consultation and formal ratification by the relevant party organs for decisions of such magnitude.

“There is a need to adhere to the Zanu PF Constitution, consultation, and procedural integrity so as to maintain legitimacy, unity, and respect for democratic norms,” he stated.

The Secretary for Administration recommended that future decisions involving reshuffles or significant changes to party structures involve thorough consultation and clear documentation to enhance transparency and accountability.

He concluded by assuring that the matter would be referred to the party’s leadership for further deliberation and guidance.

This development sheds light on internal tensions within the Zanu PF Youth League, raising broader questions about governance and procedural adherence within the party’s leadership structures.

