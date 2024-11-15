Mozambique Crisis Tops Agenda as SADC Heads of State Convene Amid Regional Unrest

Spread the love

HARARE –The spotlight will be on Mozambique this Saturday as leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gather in Harare to discuss pressing issues, including contested elections in Mozambique, which have sent ripples through the region.

Daniel Chapo, representing Mozambique’s long-ruling Frelimo party, was declared the winner of the 9 October elections with 71% of the vote. However, opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane, backed by the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), has fiercely contested the results, citing irregularities.

Border Disruptions and Trade Concerns

Mondlane’s protests have escalated into widespread disruptions, including the closure of key border points with South Africa, Mozambique’s largest regional trading partner. This has also affected Zimbabwe’s critical trade route to the sea, with traffic to Malawi disrupted as well.

If the protests persist, they threaten to destabilise trade across the region, creating economic challenges for multiple nations.

Zimbabwe’s Position

Zimbabwe, as the current SADC chair, has shown little inclination to back Mondlane. President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated Chapo on his “landslide victory,” aligning with the official SADC assessment that the elections were orderly.

Divided Regional Stances

South Africa, another significant player, according to News24, has echoed Zimbabwe’s position, while Angola, the only Lusophone nation in SADC besides Mozambique, has reportedly backed Frelimo. In contrast, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema and Botswana’s newly elected President Duma Boko are expected to advocate for deeper scrutiny of the election results.

Hichilema, known for his independent stance, previously stirred controversy by endorsing a SADC observer mission’s critical report on Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections. Similarly, Boko, who ended Botswana’s decades-long Botswana Democratic Party rule, has expressed solidarity with opposition movements across the region.

Neutral Voices and the Role of the Frontline States

Leaders such as Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen as more neutral, with no clear stance on Mozambique yet. Meanwhile, the so-called “Frontline States” of Angola, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, with liberation movement histories, are expected to back Frelimo as they seek to protect legacy alliances.

Implications for SADC Unity

The gathering in Harare highlights the growing divide between the old guard of revolutionary parties and a new wave of reformist leaders. Balancing these competing interests will be key as SADC seeks to maintain unity while addressing political and economic instability in Mozambique and beyond.

How the bloc will navigate these challenges and reach consensus remains to be seen, but the decisions made in Harare could have long-term implications for regional stability and cooperation.

