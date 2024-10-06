Spread the love

HARARE – The government of Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, faces mounting criticism for its failure to protect the country’s environment from widespread destruction by foreign companies.

Chinese firms, in particular, have been accused of ravaging Zimbabwe’s mountains and landscapes with reckless disregard for the nation’s natural heritage. This environmental degradation, many argue, is a betrayal of the values that Zimbabwe’s liberation war fought to protect.

Prominent voices, including UK-based lawyer Lloyd Msipa, have expressed deep frustration over the environmental devastation happening under the government’s watch. “It’s no longer funny Zimbabwe,” Msipa said after visiting Shurugwi, where mountains are being flattened for profit. “Whoever is behind this needs to self-introspect. Can China ever allow us to do the same to their own heritage? Are we to destroy an entire country for profit? What legacy do we bequeath our children?” he lamented.

Critics point to President Mnangagwa’s inauguration pledge to safeguard Zimbabwe’s resources—a promise that now rings hollow to many. Zimbabwe’s natural resources are not limited to minerals but also include its landscapes, ecosystems, and biodiversity. However, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, foreign companies, particularly Chinese entities, have been granted wide-reaching access to exploit the country’s resources, often with minimal regard for environmental preservation.

The consequences of these activities are particularly dire for Zimbabwe, a landlocked nation that is increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including droughts and water shortages. Environmentalists and concerned citizens argue that robust environmental policies should be at the forefront of the government’s agenda to safeguard the country’s future. Instead, the administration appears to prioritize short-term economic gains, largely benefiting foreign investors at the expense of Zimbabwe’s long-term environmental sustainability.

Msipa and others accuse the Mnangagwa regime of being complicit in this destruction, allowing foreign interests to run rampant with little to no accountability. “It’s a rogue administration,” one environmental activist said. “The government is more interested in appeasing foreign investors than in protecting the livelihoods and future of Zimbabweans.”

With the government’s apparent disregard for the environment, calls for change are growing louder. Many believe that ZANU-PF, under Mnangagwa, has outlived its usefulness, and the country needs new leadership that puts Zimbabwe’s people and environment first. Msipa’s statement resonates with an increasing number of Zimbabweans who feel that the ruling party has abandoned its mandate to protect both the nation’s heritage and its future.

As the destruction of mountains and ecosystems continues, the long-term consequences for Zimbabwe’s environment and economy remain uncertain. For many, however, one thing is clear: it is time for the government to prioritize environmental protection and to hold those responsible for the devastation accountable. The fate of Zimbabwe’s natural landscape, and the well-being of future generations, depends on it.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has condemned an organized crime syndicate involved in illegal alluvial gold mining disguised as dam scooping, reportedly shielded by law enforcement and local authorities. This illicit activity, taking place at MaDollar dams in the Sessombi area of Zhombe, Kwekwe, has caused significant environmental damage and sparked outrage.

According to ACT-SA, the illegal mining operations are being carried out with the support of a network of politically connected individuals, including local leaders and Chinese nationals. In a statement, ACT-SA chairperson Alouis Munyaradzi Chaumba expressed frustration over the threats faced by his organization for exposing the syndicate’s activities.

“This corrupt nexus of patronage, protection, and impunity has allowed illegal mining to continue unabated, with those involved feeling immune from any legal consequences. It’s a cycle of exploitation that harms both the environment and local communities,” Chaumba said.

One of the key figures accused of involvement is Chief Gwesela, a traditional leader in the region and alleged member of the syndicate. He reportedly issued threats to the ACT-SA regional director via WhatsApp in response to the watchdog’s investigations. Despite the seriousness of these threats, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, based at Kwekwe Central Police Station, refused to accept a formal report from the ACT-SA director, a blatant breach of their duty.

Chaumba called for all individuals involved in the illegal mining operations to be held accountable.

ACT-SA has also implicated senior members of the Zibagwe Rural District Council and Hardrock Mine, questioning the legitimacy of the dam scooping authorization, which appears to lack a valid applicant. The watchdog further alleged that those behind the illegal mining boast of political protection, making it difficult to stop their activities.

The report has been sent to multiple government agencies, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the President, calling for immediate action. However, the lack of response from authorities has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s oversight mechanisms.

“The refusal by police to accept the ACT-SA director’s report violates the constitutional right to equal protection under the law, as outlined in Section 56 of the Zimbabwean Constitution. It reflects poorly on democratic policing and further highlights the role of law enforcement as enablers of corruption,” the statement from ACT-SA read.

Despite the circulation of their report, illegal mining continues to flourish, with Chinese participants reportedly reinforcing their operations at the MaDollar dam site by bringing in additional equipment. The anti-corruption body has urged authorities to intervene immediately, revoke the dam scooping authorization, and confiscate equipment used in illegal mining.

ACT-SA is also calling for the syndicate members to be held responsible for rehabilitating the damaged dams and compensating affected farmers for their financial losses due to the environmental destruction. They demand a thorough investigation into the alleged abuse of power by Chief Gwesela and the involvement of politically exposed individuals in the syndicate.

Furthermore, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and other relevant authorities have been urged to investigate the role of Chinese nationals in these illegal mining activities and to ensure that the law is applied equally to all parties involved.

ACT-SA concluded by demanding swift action to protect Zimbabwe’s natural resources and ensure that the rule of law prevails. “This is not just about illegal mining—it’s about safeguarding the future of Zimbabwe’s environment and the livelihoods of its people.”