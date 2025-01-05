‘Most wanted’ Zimbabwean fugitive found hiding in mountains

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – South African Police have re-arrested one of the country’s most wanted fugitives, Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national, after he was found hiding in the mountains.

Musoyi, notorious for a string of violent crimes, had been on the run since escaping police custody in Motetema, where he attacked and disarmed two officers.

The suspect faces over 10 charges, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, house and business robberies, kidnapping, assault, stock theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. These crimes were committed in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, and Rakgoadi within Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District.

“Musoyi’s luck eventually ran out when police, in collaboration with private security, located him at his mountain hideout in the Rakgoadi policing area on Friday, January 3, 2025,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. An unlicensed firearm was also confiscated during the arrest.

Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the teamwork that led to Musoyi’s capture, highlighting the importance of partnerships in combating crime.

Musoyi is set to appear in court next week, where he will face charges that include escaping lawful custody.

The re-arrest has been hailed as a significant step in ensuring justice and restoring safety in affected communities.

