Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson Dismisses Term Extension Proposal as “Dead and Buried”

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has dismissed discussions on extending the President’s tenure beyond his constitutional limit, calling the debate “dead and buried.”

Speaking in an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, Charamba responded to concerns raised by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC), which criticised the focus on extending Mnangagwa’s term instead of addressing economic hardships. Some factions within ZANU PF have reportedly supported proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s second and final term by two years to 2030 or amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third term.

“The President, some two or so weeks ago, met with editors and made it very clear and in plain language that he has no intention whatsoever of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for,” Charamba said.

He further stated that while the ruling party or citizens may express a desire to amend the Constitution, such a change would require the President’s consent, which Mnangagwa has firmly rejected.

“When the party or any citizens express a desire to change the Constitution to accommodate an extra term for the President, that wish does not and cannot close the matter,” Charamba explained. “The nominee for that extension has to want to have that term extended, isn’t it? This is why we talk about what we call an acceptance speech or a statement. The President has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that proposal.”

Taxation and Economic Challenges

Charamba also responded to the bishops’ concerns about high taxation, which they argue is burdening Zimbabwean workers. The clergy pointed out that those fortunate enough to still be employed are being excessively taxed, exacerbating economic hardships.

Charamba countered by saying the government is already addressing taxation issues and warned that tax reforms require careful planning.

“If the statement by the President at the commencement of the 2025 Cabinet Year did not bring comfort to the Bishops, one wonders what would,” Charamba said. “It would actually be a lot more helpful if the bishops can take the message of hope to society that something is being done to rationalise our tax system.”

He emphasised that immediate tax cuts could destabilise the economy, adding, “You want to make sure that you are very deliberate and calculated in the way you reform the tax system so that you do not affect the revenue streams which are so needful when it comes to public investments and social development.”

Corruption Concerns

The ZCBC also condemned widespread corruption, accusing the government of failing to take action against those responsible. The bishops claimed that corrupt officials not only remain unpunished but are often rewarded while draining the country’s resources.

Charamba acknowledged corruption as a serious concern but stressed that tackling it requires collective effort from all sectors of society.

“Yes, there is an appreciation of the sentiments expressed by the bishops with respect to fighting corruption, which, by the way, is something that government considers as a priority area,” he said. “We need everyone to come to the table—government, Parliament, the judiciary, churches, civil society, and above all, the citizens—because ultimately, corruption occurs and happens within society.”

He urged the church to work alongside government institutions in combating corruption, arguing that societal rejection of corrupt practices is key to eradicating them.

“Once a society says no to corruption, then necessarily we defeat it because what corruption levies on the citizens is always very high and creates conditions of poverty which the bishops are worried about,” he added.

The debate over Mnangagwa’s tenure has sparked political discourse, with some ZANU PF members advocating for an extension while opposition figures and civil society groups insist on constitutional limits. Despite Charamba’s dismissal of the issue, discussions on term extension and governance reforms are likely to continue within political circles and among the Zimbabwean public.

