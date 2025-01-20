Mnangagwa’s Push to Extend Rule Gains Momentum

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential bid to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit appears to be gathering steam. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has initiated legal steps to facilitate the extension, sparking fresh debate on Zimbabwe’s political future.

This development follows Mnangagwa’s earlier declarations as a committed “constitutionalist,” a stance he emphasised after taking power through a military intervention in November 2017. Despite his repeated denials of any intention to cling to power, the groundwork for a constitutional amendment has reportedly begun.

At the Zanu-PF annual conference held in Bulawayo last October, a resolution was adopted allowing Mnangagwa to extend his rule should he choose to do so. The resolution, however, acknowledged significant challenges in realising this goal.

In an interview with state-controlled The Sunday Mail, Ziyambi defended the move, framing it as a democratic process rooted in grassroots consultation. “Firstly, let me clarify that Zanu-PF National People’s Conference resolutions are not individualist but collective. They are a product of wide consultation and consensus from districts to provinces, leading up to their adoption at the conference,” he said.

Ziyambi outlined the process for implementing the resolution, noting that once adopted, ministries are tasked with addressing relevant issues. He further explained that constitutional amendments require a rigorous process, including two referenda, cabinet approval of principles, nationwide consultations, and parliamentary review.

“The constitutional amendment will follow the relevant processes,” Ziyambi said, adding that the initiative reflects “the will of the people.”

Critics, however, have raised alarms over potential violations of constitutional norms and the implications for democratic governance. The initiative has divided opinion both within the ruling party and among the broader public.

Observers are expected to scrutinise the legislative process closely, as questions linger over the balance between party-driven resolutions and adherence to constitutional principles.

Source: Online

