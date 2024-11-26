Mnangagwa’s Personality Cult Grows Amid Third-Term Campaign Push

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his loyalists have intensified efforts to cultivate a political personality cult as part of a controversial campaign to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which expires in 2028.

The push, seen by many as an attempt to cling to power, is being criticised for promoting a culture reminiscent of authoritarian regimes, where the leader is revered to the point of creating a cult-like phenomenon. Mnangagwa’s allies are increasingly invoking his Shumba Murambwi totem and projecting him as the embodiment of national strength, a strategy detractors say undermines democracy and fosters political repression.

Observers have drawn comparisons between Zimbabwe’s political environment and the personality cult politics associated with North Korea. This style of leadership, initiated during the reign of late President Robert Mugabe, has often led to authoritarianism, suppression of dissent, and systemic human rights abuses. Institutions meant to uphold democracy risk being eroded in the process, creating a political landscape marked by impunity and a lack of accountability.

“Personality cult politics is a dangerous game,” a political analyst noted. “It replaces democratic ideals with the glorification of a single individual, often at the expense of governance, transparency, and progress.”

The latest spectacle of Mnangagwa’s lionisation was seen at the High-Level Structured Dialogue Platform Forum on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution held at the Harare International Conference Centre. Mnangagwa arrived to adulation, with supporters fawning over his presence in a manner critics described as choreographed.

The forum, attended by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, and African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, focused on Zimbabwe’s crippling debt crisis. The event, meant to address economic challenges, was overshadowed by what many saw as an orchestrated display of Mnangagwa’s so-called “grand authority.”

Zimbabwe owes billions to international creditors, a financial albatross that continues to stifle economic growth. However, critics argue that cultivating a personality cult around Mnangagwa distracts from substantive solutions to such pressing issues.

The campaign to extend Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030 has been met with growing resistance from civil society, opposition groups, and international observers. Under Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, a president is limited to two terms. Mnangagwa’s bid to stay in power has been described as a flagrant violation of these democratic principles.

Supporters argue that Mnangagwa’s continued leadership is crucial for achieving his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country. However, critics contend that the campaign is less about economic progress and more about consolidating power.

Analysts warn that Mnangagwa’s personality cult, coupled with efforts to extend his presidency, could lead to further erosion of democratic norms in Zimbabwe. “This is not just about political survival,” said a human rights activist. “It’s about entrenching authoritarianism under the guise of national development.”

Civil society organisations have called for vigilance and action to prevent the presidency from becoming a lifetime appointment. “The stakes are high,” the activist added. “Zimbabwe’s future depends on upholding constitutionalism and rejecting these dangerous precedents.”

As Mnangagwa’s allies push for a constitutional amendment, questions remain about whether Zimbabwe’s institutions can withstand the pressure. The growing personality cult around Mnangagwa risks deepening divisions within the country and exacerbating political and economic instability.

For now, Mnangagwa’s glorification continues to dominate the political scene, even as Zimbabwe grapples with its pressing challenges, including a debt crisis, widespread unemployment, and faltering public services. Whether the nation will resist or succumb to this tide of authoritarianism remains uncertain.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...