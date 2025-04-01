Mnangagwa’s Military Reshuffle Linked to Pre-Protest Security Measures – Mutsvangwa

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has defended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent military reshuffle, linking it to national security concerns ahead of the March 31 anti-government protests.

Speaking at a ZANU PF press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa dismissed speculation surrounding the changes in military leadership, reaffirming Mnangagwa’s hold on power.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that President Mnangagwa remains firmly in control of the country, despite opposition efforts to challenge his leadership. “President Mnangagwa has taken steps to address the challenges faced by minorities in Zimbabwe, including the marginalisation of war veterans,” he stated.

The press conference followed the March 31 protests, which saw demonstrators take to the streets to voice their discontent with the government. According to Mutsvangwa, the demonstrations were ill-fated and lacked genuine public support. “On March 31, 2025, a person was seen in a military uniform, attempting to present themselves as a saviour, but this was nothing more than a farce. Zimbabweans are not interested in such events,” he said.

Mutsvangwa also highlighted ongoing economic developments, including the expansion of the country’s lithium industry. “New lithium plants and towns are being established, creating opportunities for job growth and instilling hope in the youth. The diaspora also sees promise in President Mnangagwa’s efforts. He is making significant contributions to the development of Zimbabwe,” he added.

Turning his attention to war veterans who have recently opposed Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa took a swipe at their leader, Blessed Geza. “People want confidence in a leader before they follow him, yet Geza expected people to follow him. Maybe it is those behind him who gave him courage. You cannot just wake up thinking you can change a government in Africa; things and systems have changed,” he remarked.

Concluding his address, Mutsvangwa insisted that Mnangagwa remains the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe. “President Mnangagwa will continue to govern and rule Zimbabwe. Anarchy has been defeated and shamed. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in power, and power is with him,” he said.

Meanwhile, 98 individuals appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence. Of these, 95 were brought before provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova, while the remaining three appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo. The accused, arrested during the protests near Freedom Square and CoppaCabana bus terminus, were remanded in custody until April 10 for a bail ruling.

Prosecutors allege that the group sought to march to the State House in an attempt to remove Mnangagwa from power. “The accused were making their vows of removing the president, saying ‘enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba Veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, Comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire,’” read the prosecution’s submission.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that police officers deployed to maintain order observed around 200 people gathering at Freedom Square. When law enforcement approached, some protesters allegedly threw stones, bricks, and tyres along Robert Mugabe Road while chanting anti-government slogans. The prosecution also claims that some participants recorded videos of the demonstration and circulated them on social media.

According to the NPA, 94 of the accused were arrested at the protest site, while one individual was apprehended at his residence based on images and videos that had been shared online.

The protests followed growing discontent among some war veterans who previously supported Mnangagwa but have since turned against him. Led by Blessed Geza, the group has accused the president of attempting to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limits. In January, ZANU PF officials proposed a controversial two-year extension to Mnangagwa’s term, which is currently set to end in 2028.

Aged 82, Mnangagwa first assumed power in 2017 following a military coup that ousted his predecessor, Robert Mugabe. His leadership now faces resistance from former allies who argue that his administration is failing to address corruption and economic decline.

A heavy police presence in Harare and other cities on Monday successfully curtailed calls for large-scale demonstrations. Authorities continue to crack down on opposition elements, reaffirming the ruling party’s grip on power despite rising political tensions.

