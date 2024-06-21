Mnangagwa’s biographer objects to 2030 term extension

Spread the love

Harare,– Former opposition stalwart Eddie Cross has made a significant statement regarding the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Cross, a respected political analyst and former Member of Parliament, believes that President Emmerson Mnangagwa stepping down in 2028 is crucial for advancing democracy in Zimbabwe.

This stance comes amidst speculations about whether Mnangagwa might seek to extend his term in office beyond the constitutionally mandated limits.

In an exclusive interview, Cross expressed confidence that President Mnangagwa would adhere to the constitutional provision limiting presidential terms.

“I do not believe that President Mnangagwa will attempt to extend his stay in office beyond 2028. His departure would be a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe’s democracy, setting a precedent for future leaders,” said Cross.

Cross’s assertion is grounded in the belief that a smooth and timely transition of power is essential for the country’s democratic consolidation.

He highlighted that adhering to term limits would demonstrate a commitment to constitutionalism and would be a significant step towards strengthening Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

Eddie Cross elaborated on the importance of term limits in promoting good governance and political stability. He argued that when leaders respect constitutional term limits, it fosters a culture of accountability and ensures that political power is not concentrated in the hands of a few individuals.

“Term limits are a safeguard against the abuse of power. They ensure that leadership remains dynamic and responsive to the needs of the people,” Cross stated.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has seen significant political and economic challenges. The country has struggled with issues such as hyperinflation, unemployment, and political unrest. Cross believes that a change in leadership could bring fresh perspectives and renewed hope for addressing these persistent issues.

Since taking office in 2017, President Mnangagwa has made several promises to reform Zimbabwe’s political and economic systems. His presidency began with high expectations for change, particularly following the long rule of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa has initiated various economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy and attracting foreign investment. However, his tenure has also been marked by accusations of human rights violations and a crackdown on political dissent.

Cross acknowledges the efforts made by Mnangagwa’s administration but emphasizes that true democratic progress requires more than economic reforms. “Economic stability is crucial, but it must go hand in hand with political reforms. Ensuring that there is respect for human rights, freedom of speech, and fair electoral processes is fundamental to Zimbabwe’s development,” he remarked.

As the nation approaches the next presidential election, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation and speculation. The question of whether President Mnangagwa will step down remains a topic of intense debate. Cross’s perspective adds a significant voice to the discourse, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic principles.

Cross believes that the 2028 elections could be a defining moment for Zimbabwe. “If President Mnangagwa honors the term limits and steps down, it will set a powerful example for future leaders. It will show that Zimbabwe is committed to democratic values and that no one is above the constitution,” he stated.

The next few years will be crucial for Zimbabwe as it navigates its political and economic challenges. The international community will also be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds. A peaceful and democratic transition of power in 2028 could enhance Zimbabwe’s standing on the global stage and attract much-needed international support and investment.

Eddie Cross’s call for President Mnangagwa to leave office in 2028 highlights a broader conversation about democracy and governance in Zimbabwe. As the nation looks towards the future, the adherence to constitutional term limits by its leaders will play a critical role in shaping Zimbabwe’s democratic trajectory.

Cross’s insights serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting democratic norms and the potential for positive change that such respect can bring.

