Mnangagwa’s Bid to Extend Term Tearing Zanu PF into Shreds

HARARE,- Political observers have expressed concern over the recent push by ZANU PF provincial structures to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond the constitutionally mandated two five-year terms, cautioning that such a move could lead to a significant political crisis or even a coup.

Despite Mnangagwa’s own indications that he will not seek re-election in 2028, party factions have been fervently advocating for his continued presidency. This push has been criticized as a blatant disregard for the Constitution, with potential repercussions for the country’s stability.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya warned that adhering to these calls could have severe political consequences. “ZANU PF has never respected the Constitution. If they attempt to alter the two-term clause, the consequences could be tectonic,” Ngwenya stated.

“This could result in a bloody internal rebellion within ZANU PF, similar to the military intervention of November 2017. Additionally, opposition supporters and civil society organizations (CSOs) would likely riot, leading to economic turmoil and mass emigration of young people.”

Despite these warnings, ZANU PF is set to hold a critical congress in 2026 to elect new leadership as required by the party’s constitution. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who played a key role in the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, is seen as a potential successor.

Political analyst Lazarus Sauti also raised concerns about the implications of an extended presidency on internal party dynamics and democratic principles. “The virus of third-termism is creeping into Zimbabwe, linked to increased autocracy, political corruption, and violence,” Sauti said.

“These calls from within ZANU PF highlight factionalism and undermine the aspirations of potential successors like Chiwenga. Furthermore, they discourage open democratic challenges to the current leadership.”

The ongoing debate over Mnangagwa’s presidency underscores the tensions within ZANU PF and raises significant questions about the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

