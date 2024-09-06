Mnangagwa’s Bid to Extend Term Faces Military Resistance

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambitions to extend his presidency beyond the 2028 constitutional limit have reportedly hit a significant obstacle, as sources within the military signal their opposition.

This comes despite Mnangagwa’s public statements supporting constitutionalism.

According to reports from Newshawks, insiders within the military have revealed that Mnangagwa’s party, ZANU-PF, is pushing for constitutional changes to allow him to extend his term. However, the military is expected to use its institutional power to block any such move. The military, which played a key role in Mnangagwa’s ascent to power through the 2017 coup, is believed to be firmly against any attempt to prolong his stay beyond his second term.

“The army’s position is clear: the President must serve his second term and retire in 2028. In fact, some in the military argue that he shouldn’t have been allowed to run for a second term,” a military source reportedly said. While Mnangagwa has publicly stated his intention to retire in 2028, he is allegedly encouraging his supporters to push for a constitutional amendment to extend his presidency until 2030—a proposal unpopular within the military and broader society.

This internal power struggle has intensified between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who helped orchestrate the 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe. The rivalry between the two leaders revolves around control over state resources and political influence within the party.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute recently highlighted the military’s central role in Zimbabwean politics, noting that the security forces have historically influenced leadership transitions. The institute’s report stated, “The military will likely exercise its veto power in future leadership decisions, as it has in the past. The military views the presidency as requiring military credentials, and this view extends to ZANU-PF leadership as well.”

As ZANU-PF faces an ongoing internal succession struggle, factionalism within the party is creating further instability. Analysts believe the military’s support will be crucial in determining the next leader of both ZANU-PF and the nation, with the army expected to back a candidate with military ties rather than a civilian politician.

Despite Zimbabwe’s independence spanning 44 years, the military remains a cornerstone of power, as demonstrated during the 2017 coup against Mugabe. Whoever emerges as Mnangagwa’s successor will need to navigate the military’s significant influence to secure leadership.

The situation highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing democratic governance with entrenched military power in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

