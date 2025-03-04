Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision Tied to Controversial Housing Deal for Civil Servants

Spread the love

HARARE – The government has announced an ambitious housing project that promises 250,000 residential units for civil servants and ordinary citizens, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to preside over its launch.

However, critics warn that the initiative, spearheaded by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe and businessman Phillip Chiyangwa, could be another massive land scam disguised as an affordable housing scheme.

During a visit to Mahusekwa, Minister Garwe declared that Mnangagwa holds an exclusive right to lead Zimbabwe until and beyond 2030, while also promising free Wi-Fi for young civil servants who secure housing within the development.

“If this deal succeeds, it will see one of the biggest land schemes unfold, with 20,000 housing units earmarked for civil servants by 2030,” Garwe said. He was accompanied by Chiyangwa, who boasted of a government agreement allowing him to provide rental units to civil servants before they gain ownership rights.

The housing initiative, dubbed a “smart-gated community residential scheme,” is being developed by Pinnacle Property Holdings, a company owned by Chiyangwa. While presented as an opportunity for government workers to own property, concerns have emerged over the financial burden it will place on already struggling civil servants.

Government Defends Project as ‘Orderly Development’

Addressing attendees during what was described as a “familiarisation tour-cum-2030 campaign”, Garwe insisted that the scheme aligns with Mnangagwa’s policy goals.

“From a government perspective, this project delivers on five policy priorities,” Garwe stated. “First, it ensures well-planned and governed settlements with roads, sewer and water systems, electricity, and now even Wi-Fi, which we acknowledge is essential for young civil servants.”

He also claimed that the project would eliminate land barons by providing properly documented property ownership, as well as contribute to regularisation efforts aimed at addressing Zimbabwe’s chaotic urban settlements.

“Two hundred and fifty thousand stands will be available, and this is an opportunity for civil servants and ordinary Zimbabweans to own urban land without the risk of being duped by land barons,” Garwe said.

Chiyangwa Defends Business Interests

Businessman Phillip Chiyangwa, who has previously been linked to controversial land deals, confirmed that his company would oversee the project and that ownership would be granted once payments were completed.

“As you can see, we are providing 250,000 units, which include residential, commercial, and industrial properties. These stands are available for both civil servants and ordinary citizens,” Chiyangwa stated.

While the project is being promoted as a landmark housing initiative, concerns remain over whether it will genuinely benefit low-income government employees or simply serve as a government-backed business venture for politically connected elites.

Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the project’s launch, reinforcing his Vision 2030 agenda, but questions continue to mount over the true affordability and transparency of the housing scheme.

– Byo24News

