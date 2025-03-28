Mnangagwa Weighs State of Emergency Amid Planned Anti-Government Protests

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly considering declaring a state of emergency ahead of nationwide protests set for 31 March, sources within the security sector have revealed.

The planned demonstrations, spearheaded by military-backed war veterans led by Blessed Geza, aim to remove Mnangagwa from power.

The move follows a series of arson attacks targeting vehicles outside the premises of businessmen aligned with Mnangagwa in Harare and its surrounding areas. These incidents are believed to be a warning sign of escalating tensions. War veterans accuse the targeted business figures of bankrolling Mnangagwa’s campaign to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit, pushing for a 2030 bid.

Mnangagwa is engaged in a fierce power struggle with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, a conflict that has intensified ahead of the upcoming protests. His recent decision to dismiss Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe—demoting him to the position of Sports Minister—is seen as a strategic move to safeguard his leadership against potential military dissent. Major-General Emmanuel Matatu, hailing from Mnangagwa’s home province of Midlands, has been appointed as Sanyatwe’s replacement in what appears to be a coup-proofing manoeuvre.

In anticipation of the protests, police forces have been heavily deployed across the country to suppress potential unrest. Notably, the military has remained silent, save for issuing warnings against civilians wearing army regalia—an unusual stance given its historical intervention in similar situations.

A state of emergency, if declared, would grant the government sweeping powers to curb civil liberties and control public gatherings. It may also be accompanied by a curfew, restricting movement during designated hours to prevent potential chaos. Zimbabwe has a history of severe human rights violations under previous states of emergency, raising concerns over the potential consequences of such a declaration.

As tensions mount, all eyes remain on Mnangagwa’s next move and whether the government will resort to drastic measures to maintain its grip on power.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...