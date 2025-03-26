Mnangagwa Warns Party Dissenters as ZANU PF Succession Tensions Rise

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to party members during a ZANU PF Politburo session today, emphasising the importance of adhering to the party’s constitution amid growing internal power struggles.

His remarks come as factional battles intensify within the ruling party, with speculation mounting over a possible leadership challenge from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other ambitious contenders.

Addressing senior party officials during the ongoing Politburo meeting, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his stance on maintaining discipline within ZANU PF, stressing that only those who abide by party principles will remain in leadership positions.

“In ZANU PF, we follow the party constitution. Those who do not follow shall fall by the side,” he declared.

His statement is widely seen as a direct message to factions within the party allegedly manoeuvring for power in his bid to amend the constitution to extend his current term to 2030. The growing rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has been the subject of intense speculation, with reports suggesting that military-backed elements within ZANU PF are increasingly discontent with Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Although Mnangagwa has not publicly named any individuals, his warning appears aimed at those who are allegedly challenging his authority or seeking to alter the party’s succession trajectory.

ZANU PF insiders suggest that tensions have been rising behind closed doors, with Chiwenga’s supporters reportedly pushing for a leadership transition. The military, which played a pivotal role in bringing Mnangagwa to power in 2017, has traditionally been a key player in Zimbabwean politics, and signs of division within its ranks could signal deeper instability within the ruling party.

Recent changes in the security sector, including the reassignment of key military Generals and intelligence officials, have been interpreted as efforts by Mnangagwa to neutralise perceived threats from within. Analysts argue that his comments today were not just a reminder of party discipline but a veiled threat to those seeking to challenge his rule.

Mnangagwa’s remarks also serve as a broader warning to those pushing for political reform within ZANU PF. Some party members, particularly younger politicians, have been calling for generational renewal, arguing that Zimbabwe’s leadership should transition to a new crop of leaders who can address the country’s worsening economic crisis and improve governance.

However, Mnangagwa, 82, appears determined to maintain his grip on power and ensure that ZANU PF remains under his control. His recent endorsement by party structures for a potential third term—despite constitutional limitations—has sparked fresh concerns about whether he intends to extend his rule beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa’s warning also comes as the opposition continues to regroup following the controversial dissolution of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). While opposition leaders remain fragmented, public frustration with economic hardships, corruption, and political repression has been growing.

Some analysts believe that Mnangagwa’s tough stance against internal dissent reflects deeper concerns about his own political survival.

“ZANU PF is at a crossroads. Mnangagwa is consolidating power, but at the same time, there are clear signs of discontent within his own party. The more he cracks down on dissent, the more resistance he may face internally,” said a political analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

If Chiwenga or other senior figures decide to challenge Mnangagwa’s hold on power, Zimbabwe could witness another round of political infighting reminiscent of the post-Mugabe transition.

For now, Mnangagwa has made it clear—loyalty to the party constitution is paramount, and those who defy the established order risk being sidelined. Whether this warning will be enough to suppress growing factionalism remains to be seen.

