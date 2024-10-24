Mnangagwa Warns Against Factionalism and “Waywardness” in ZANU PF

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against factionalism and internal divisions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, urging members to adhere strictly to the party’s Constitution, rules, and procedures.

Addressing the ZANU PF Central Committee, Mnangagwa emphasized the need to protect the party from infiltration and internal disruptions. He called for a united front, stressing that members must remain loyal to the party’s structures and avoid hidden agendas. He stated:

“We must always guard against infiltration and waywardness within party structures. We need to address abuses decisively without abandoning our structures. Hidden agendas create such abuses.”

Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of resolving issues, particularly within the District Coordinating Committees (DCC), through strict adherence to the party’s Constitution, rather than dismantling or bypassing structures. He said the Central Committee, as ZANU PF’s key decision-making body, must ensure members stay on the right path.

However, Mnangagwa’s calls for respect for the Constitution have drawn criticism, with some accusing him of double standards. Notably, he has not condemned senior party officials such as Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Mudha Ncube and Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, both of whom have publicly called for an extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the two-term limit set by the Constitution.

In Masvingo Province, the push for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028, when he is expected to finish his second term, has gained momentum. The slogan “ED 2030” was first heard in the province and has since become common at ZANU PF meetings across the country.

Mnangagwa’s warnings come amid growing reports of internal divisions within ZANU PF. Allegedly, one faction supports the push for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, while another faction is said to back Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as a future leader.

Meanwhile, opposition figure Job Sikhala, Chairperson of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), has advised Zimbabweans to steer clear of ZANU PF’s internal power struggles. Referring to the events of 2017, when citizens took to the streets to support the ousting of then-President Robert Mugabe, Sikhala cautioned:

“ZANU PF’s infighting should be observed from a distance. Let them battle each other. I caution every Zimbabwean to be careful not to be used again, as happened in 2017.”

In November 2017, Zimbabweans believed they were removing Mugabe for the country’s benefit, only to later be told by senior ZANU PF officials, including Patrick Chinamasa, that the power struggle was an internal party matter.

As ZANU PF’s internal conflicts deepen, the future direction of Zimbabwe’s leadership remains uncertain, with factions jostling for influence within the party ahead of the next election cycle.

