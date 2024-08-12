Mnangagwa Urges Zimbabweans to Cherish Hard-Won Freedom Amidst Crackdown on Opposition

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to value the freedom and peace secured through the sacrifices made during the country’s struggle for independence in 1980.

Speaking at the event, which took place on Monday, Mnangagwa emphasized in a message delivered during the 44th Heroes Day commemorations the significance of the independence Zimbabwe enjoys today, attributing it to the bravery of the nation’s liberators.

The president’s address comes at a time when the government is intensifying its crackdown on opposition leaders and human rights activists, accusing them of conspiring to disrupt the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare.

Among those detained are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, along with activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi. The government has alleged that these individuals are collaborating with foreign powers, a claim that has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations as well as the US and UK embassies.

In preparation for the SADC Summit, where President Mnangagwa is set to assume the rotational chairmanship of the regional body, security forces have been deployed in Harare and surrounding areas to ensure order. Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of the upcoming summit, noting that build-up events, such as the SADC Industrialisation Week and the Standing Committee of Senior Officials’ Meetings, are already underway.

Addressing the assembled crowd of Zimbabweans and regional delegates, Mnangagwa remarked, “The Zimbabwe that our departed liberators, whom we are gathered here to commemorate, would have loved to live in: in harmony and always committed to the betterment of mankind.”

He continued, “As we celebrate Heroes Day, let us not take for granted the independence and freedom that we are enjoying today, which was brought about by the sacrifices of the courageous men and women who fought against the brutal racist colonial regime.”

Mnangagwa concluded by expressing gratitude to Zimbabweans for maintaining peace across the country, particularly as the nation prepares to host the SADC Summit. “I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful environment across the length and breadth of our Motherland,” he said.

The Heroes Day commemorations were marked by a mix of reflection on the past struggles and a focus on the upcoming regional events, highlighting the complex political landscape Zimbabwe currently navigates.

