Mnangagwa told to step down

HARARE – Veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, rallying behind their fellow bush war combatant Blessed Runesu Geza—now a fugitive wanted by police on multiple charges—have renewed calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down, accusing him of leadership failure.

Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa and a Zanu PF Central Committee member, recently demanded the President’s resignation, citing poor governance. He is currently in hiding as police pursue him on four criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the President and inciting public violence.

At a press conference on Friday, Ethan Mathibela, chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), declared that Mnangagwa has failed to address rampant corruption, which has exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, among other issues.

“The suffering nation has urged us, the war veterans, to lead the charge in demanding the immediate resignation of the President. We stand in full agreement,” Mathibela stated.

“Mnangagwa’s failures are undeniable. He has not tackled corruption, which has devastated ordinary citizens and crippled the economy. He has also failed to address tribalism; some even believe he is its architect. These are among the reasons why those who once respected this government now say, ‘Mr. President, you have failed, and you must step down!’”

Mathibela emphasized that the war veterans, who played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa’s rise to power, are prepared to remove him. “We put you in power, and we can remove you. This is straightforward. I speak for the majority of citizens who have been urging us to act,” he said.

The war veterans have vowed to organize mass protests to force Mnangagwa’s resignation. This development comes amid deepening divisions within the ruling Zanu PF party. One faction, loyal to Mnangagwa, is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to extend his rule until 2030, while another, allegedly aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, insists on adhering to constitutional term limits.

The growing unrest signals a critical juncture in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with war veterans positioning themselves as a formidable force against Mnangagwa’s administration.

