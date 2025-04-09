Mnangagwa Shuts Down Parliament Amid Growing Impeachment Fears

Spread the love

HARARE – In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political landscape, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has effectively shut down Parliament, triggering widespread speculation over fears of an imminent impeachment attempt.

By Tina Musonza

On Tuesday morning, the House of Assembly was thrown into disarray when the Deputy Speaker, known for her strong allegiance to Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 agenda, unexpectedly entered the chamber and blocked proceedings before the day’s agenda could be read. Sources inside Parliament allege that the Deputy Speaker overruled the acting Speaker in a last-minute intervention designed to stall debate surrounding an anticipated impeachment motion.

The controversial bill, rumoured to be backed by a growing faction of disgruntled ZANU-PF legislators and opposition MPs, was due to be tabled today. Its contents have not been publicly disclosed, but insiders claim it outlines allegations of constitutional violations and abuse of executive power, charges the President’s critics say have intensified under his rule.

Chaos erupted in the chamber as some lawmakers demanded clarity on the sudden interruption, with opposition members calling the move “a blatant abuse of parliamentary procedure and a threat to democracy.”

Shortly after the disruption, Parliament issued a formal statement announcing an abrupt adjournment until 6 May 2025 — a move that opposition figures claim is a deliberate ploy to buy time and suppress growing dissent within the ruling party.

Citizens and civil society groups have reacted with alarm, with several protests already being organised in Harare and other major cities. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) condemned the suspension of Parliament as “a worrying indicator of executive overreach and political instability.”

“This is not just a shutdown of Parliament; it’s a shutdown of accountability,” said ZimRights director Irene Munemo. “We urge the President to respect constitutional norms and allow due process to unfold.”

Rumours have been circulating for weeks about growing unrest within the ruling ZANU-PF party, as the economic crisis worsens and factions jostle for influence ahead of the 2028 general elections. Some analysts believe this latest development reflects a desperate bid by the Mnangagwa administration to consolidate power amid declining public support and internal dissent.

State media has remained largely silent on the matter, while social media platforms have been flooded with speculation and unverified reports about arrests and intimidation of MPs linked to the impeachment initiative.

