Mnangagwa sets Zanu PF moblisation for 2030 term extension

Harare, Zimbabwe – In an address at the 123rd Ordinary Session of the Central Committee meeting, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reiterated the indispensable role that cells and villages play in the organizational structure of Zanu PF.

Speaking this afternoon, the President emphasized the necessity of recruiting more youth into these foundational units to sustain the legacy and future of the revolutionary party.

Analysts says Mnangagwa is set to moblise his party structures for constitutional amendment that extends his term to 2030.

“As Zanu PF, we adhere to the fundamental principles of organizing and building our revolutionary party based on concrete structures from the cell, village, branch, and provincial levels. We are a party with a solid base, which is rooted in the people,” declared President Mnangagwa, who also serves as the First Secretary of the party.

The President stressed that cells and villages are the critical cogs of Zanu PF, highlighting that the party’s restructuring efforts should primarily focus on these levels. This emphasis underscores Zanu PF’s commitment to grassroots mobilization and maintaining a robust organizational foundation.

“In the ongoing restructuring exercise, due attention must be given to mobilizing and placing in our structures more young people who are the future of our party and the country. The Women’s League and the War Veterans’ League must equally be strengthened,” President Mnangagwa asserted. His call to action is a clear indication of the party’s strategic direction, aiming to involve a broader demographic, especially the youth, to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for Zanu PF.

The Central Committee meeting, held at the party’s headquarters in Harare, saw the attendance of high-ranking party officials, including First Secretary and President Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi, and the party’s Secretary-General Obert Mpofu. Their presence underscores the importance of the session and the collective commitment to the party’s strategic objectives.

In his address, President Mnangagwa also issued a stern warning against corrupt practices within the party. He cautioned those who might attempt to manipulate the cell restructuring and mobilization programme for personal gain, asserting that such individuals must be exposed and held accountable. This warning highlights the party’s resolve to maintain integrity and transparency within its ranks, ensuring that the restructuring process is conducted fairly and democratically.

The President’s focus on grassroots structures, youth recruitment, and internal integrity reflects Zanu PF’s broader strategy to fortify its position and ensure its longevity as a dominant political force in Zimbabwe. As the party continues to evolve, these foundational elements will be crucial in navigating the complex political landscape and achieving its long-term goals.

The Central Committee meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to these principles, setting the stage for continued efforts to strengthen the party from the ground up. The focus on cells and villages, along with the inclusion of young people and women, signals a dynamic and inclusive approach to party building that is expected to drive Zanu PF’s success in the years to come.

