Mnangagwa Seething With Anger Over Chiwenga’s Corruption Remarks

Spread the love

Harare—A fierce power struggle has escalated within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, with tensions rising between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The growing rift between the two leaders has come into sharper focus over conflicting views on corruption and national security, hinting at a potential reshuffle in the party’s leadership.

The latest episode in the feud centres on a statement by Chiwenga, in which he declared that corruption had become a national security threat. This public admission reportedly irked Mnangagwa, prompting him to summon General Anselem Sanyatwe to his Precabe Farm for a private meeting.

Officially, the gathering was framed as a farm tour with Sanyatwe, attended by Lovemore Matuke, the Minister for Presidential Affairs in the President’s Office. Yet, the low-profile nature of the meeting raised suspicions among political insiders.

Observers noted that such farm visits by Mnangagwa typically draw a larger entourage of ministers and Members of Parliament. According to sources close to the matter, the real purpose of the meeting was to address Chiwenga’s remarks on corruption. “The President wanted to know if Chiwenga’s comments were aimed at him and his administration, particularly as allegations have often pointed fingers at people close to the President,” said a Zanu PF insider.

Adding to the internal discord, the Zanu PF Women’s League is expected to propose a significant change in leadership by the end of the month. Reports suggest that the League aims to replace Chiwenga with a female Vice President, which would signal a significant shift in the party’s leadership dynamics. Such a proposal could weaken Chiwenga’s position in the party, as the Women’s League plays a key role in influencing Zanu PF’s internal affairs.

While the proposal is not yet finalized, the possibility of Chiwenga’s ouster has stirred tensions within the party ranks. Supporters of the Vice President view the Women’s League’s agenda as a calculated strategy by Mnangagwa to consolidate his grip on power. “There is a feeling that Mnangagwa is orchestrating this to sideline Chiwenga and solidify his control over the party,” said another source familiar with the dynamics.

The rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga also ties back to differing accounts of their roles in the 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe. Although Chiwenga is often credited as a key figure in the military intervention, some within Zanu PF now suggest that his role was limited. According to sources, Chiwenga merely endorsed a plan put forward by Mnangagwa and other powerful military figures, including the late General Sibusiso Moyo and Air Marshal Perence Shiri.

This version of events has undermined Chiwenga’s stature within the party, painting him as a secondary figure in the coup. Despite his position as Vice President, he is perceived as being under Mnangagwa’s influence—an increasingly vulnerable position amid the escalating power struggle.

Signs of the strained relationship between the two leaders have surfaced in recent public appearances. When Mnangagwa made a road trip to Chinhoyi University, Chiwenga opted to travel by road at the same time to his rural home in Hwedza for a family funeral. He was accompanied by close allies, including Godfrey Gomwe, a controversial figure linked to violent incidents. Gomwe’s presence alongside Chiwenga has raised questions about the Vice President’s network of supporters and his potential political strategy.

Adding to the intrigue, both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have recently chosen to travel by road for official engagements, citing security concerns about using the remaining government helicopters. Mnangagwa has even resorted to chartering private helicopters for some trips, highlighting the ongoing logistical and security challenges faced by both leaders.

The rift over corruption has become a key battleground in the power struggle. Chiwenga’s statement acknowledging corruption as a threat to national security marks a stark departure from Mnangagwa’s approach. Unlike Chiwenga, Mnangagwa has shown little concern over accusations of corruption within his administration. Allegations have long circulated implicating the President in corrupt activities, with figures such as Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu reportedly naming him as a central figure. Yet, these allegations have rarely been aired in public, reflecting the sensitivity around directly challenging Mnangagwa’s leadership.

However, the emergence of the Chiwenga faction’s support for exposing Mnangagwa’s alleged involvement suggests a new phase in their rivalry. “It’s clear that Chiwenga’s camp is now willing to back those who are calling out corruption, even if it means taking on the President himself,” said a political analyst familiar with the developments.

The unfolding power struggle could have profound consequences for Zanu PF and Zimbabwe’s political stability. If the Women’s League succeeds in replacing Chiwenga with a female Vice President, it could shift the balance of power within the party, potentially reducing the military’s influence over governance. Furthermore, if the corruption allegations gain momentum, they could further erode Mnangagwa’s authority and threaten the party’s unity.

For now, the clash between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga remains an internal affair, but as both factions continue to manoeuvre for position, the stability of Zanu PF—and by extension, Zimbabwe—hangs in the balance. With the Women’s League set to make its move by the end of the month, the next chapter in this power struggle may soon unfold. As one party insider put it, “All eyes are on Zanu PF; the stakes have never been higher.”