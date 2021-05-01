Mnangagwa says he has cleaned up Mugabe’s mess

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans at large must acknowledge that the country is in a better place now than it was before the Second Republic.

At a time when the country is looking to attract investors and create a conducive environment for workers and the generality of Zimbabweans, the President said the positives brought about by his government are enough to tell that indeed the country is open for business.

He was speaking on the occasion of the Workers Day Commemorations which come at a time when the whole world is grappling with the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our country celebrates its Forty-First Independence Anniversary, we must all acknowledge that Zimbabwe at Forty one is much better than Zimbabwe at Thirty-Seven, before the Second Republic,

“The gloomy picture of 2017, has been replaced by a genuine sense of optimism, optimism that conditions are now in place for our country to fulfill its potential and for our people to thrive. It is this message that we are talking to investors, with the knowledge that their investments will expedite the process of bringing us even closer to fulfilling the dreams of our forefathers, he said.

In terms of growing the economy,he highlighted that it must be done not withholding the fact that workers must be treated fairly.

“As we industrialise and modernise the economy, workers must be treated fairly, while multi-skilling must be prioritised to meet new realities and demands in the world of work. We must shun and expose corruption, remain resilient and uphold the values of integrity and hard honest work, to grow every facet of our economy, noted the President.

Government’s commitment to protecting and ensuring an enabling work environment for the worker was highlighted as one of the major thrusts of his administration .

“In the spirit of working together, my government remains committed to putting in place an enabling environment which protects the worker, provides decent work and improves standards of living while allowing businesses to thrive,

The President also paid tribute to workers for their selflessness as they continue to give their all to the country and the economy regardless of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to salute and commend you the workers and your families for your resolve, determination and commitment to duty and the country, during these unprecedented COVID-19 times. Your sacrifice and continued endurance have kept the wheels of Zimbabwe’s economy turning,” said Mnangagwa.