Mnangagwa says foreign governments fueling instability

Spread the love

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused foreign countries of attempting to destabilize Zimbabwe by sponsoring unrest and spreading falsehoods. His comments come as the government intensifies its crackdown on pro-democracy activists and opposition figures accused of planning protests.

Addressing mourners at the burial of national hero Makhethi Ndebele, President Mnangagwa expressed his concerns about external interference aimed at reversing the gains of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“Presently, there are concerted efforts to reverse the gains of our protracted liberation struggle. These attacks take many forms, including peddling falsehoods about our country,” said Mnangagwa. “It is a shame that there is a deliberate and foreign-funded campaign which is void of evident and unprecedented success milestones we are witnessing across every facet of our society and our economy in our country.”

Among those recently arrested are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and human rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi. These arrests are part of a broader effort by Mnangagwa’s administration to clamp down on dissent since he came to power in a military-assisted coup.

Mnangagwa has consistently accused foreign powers of seeking to destabilize not only Zimbabwe but the broader African region. “The strategies by some powers designed to sow discord and division between fraternal states in our region and in our continent will never succeed. We defeated imperialistic agendas to achieve our liberation and independence. We shall defeat them in the present, again and again,” he asserted.

He further elaborated that the interests of these foreign powers are not aligned with those of African nations, but are instead focused on controlling the continent’s strategic resources. “Their interests are never designed for Africa and its people, but to control our strategic resource endowments, including our God-given minerals, which we have in abundance,” he added.

Since taking office, Mnangagwa has faced numerous accusations of using heavy-handed tactics to suppress opposition. Critics argue that his administration has continued many of the repressive practices of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, despite initial promises of reform and greater democratic freedoms.

The recent arrests of opposition leaders and activists have drawn significant attention and criticism from both local and international observers. Human rights organizations and foreign governments have condemned the crackdown, calling for the release of those detained and urging respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

Mnangagwa’s government is also grappling with severe economic challenges, including high inflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty. Despite these issues, Mnangagwa has pointed to various successes and improvements in different sectors of the economy and society, arguing that the nation is on a positive trajectory.

However, many Zimbabweans continue to experience hardships, and there is widespread frustration over the slow pace of economic recovery and the perceived lack of political freedoms.

The president’s remarks about foreign interference highlight ongoing tensions between Zimbabwe and some Western countries. Relations have been strained due to allegations of human rights abuses and the Zimbabwean government’s handling of political dissent.

Mnangagwa’s administration has sought to strengthen ties with other African nations and advocate for greater regional unity against external pressures. The president’s call for solidarity among African states is part of a broader narrative that emphasizes self-reliance and resistance to foreign intervention.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, Mnangagwa’s government is likely to continue its efforts to portray a stable and prosperous nation. However, the ongoing political repression and economic difficulties present significant challenges to this narrative.

The international community will be closely watching developments in Zimbabwe, particularly in light of the recent arrests and the president’s allegations of foreign interference. The outcome of these events will have important implications for Zimbabwe’s future political landscape and its relations with the rest of the world.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...