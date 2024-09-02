Mnangagwa Rules Out Third Term, Criticizes Indiscipline Within ZANU-PF

Spread the love

Beijing, China—President Emmerson Mnangagwa today dismissed any possibility of seeking a third term in office, firmly stating that his presidency will conclude in 2028.

Speaking to the Zimbabwean diaspora community in China, where he is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa emphasized his commitment to respecting the country’s constitutional limits.

“This question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch,” Mnangagwa declared. “No. I am in my second term, and I already know the date I am stepping down. In 2028, I’m going home, and others will take over.”

The President’s remarks come amid growing speculation and calls within his party, ZANU-PF, for him to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit. Mnangagwa did not mince words, condemning what he described as rampant indiscipline and lawlessness within ZANU-PF, accusing those pushing for a third term of being unpatriotic and showing a disregard for Zimbabwe’s constitutional law.

“Those calling for a third term indeed are unpatriotic with a great hatred for Zimbabwe and her constitutional law,” Mnangagwa said, underscoring his stance against altering the constitution for political convenience.

However, scepticism remains. Political commentator Paul Chisveto questioned Mnangagwa’s commitment, expressing doubt about the sincerity of his pledge. “We will believe this in 2028. He must spare us the foolery. We are sick and tired of ZANU-PF politics, which are bereft of succession, as seen in their so-called brother revolutionary movements,” Chisveto remarked.

Further adding to the debate, another pro-opposition critic, Nhari Unendoro, questioned why Mnangagwa has not addressed the growing calls for a third term from within his party at home.

“All the provinces are calling for a third term. Why can’t he address the issue at home to set the record straight?” Unendoro asked.

Despite these internal challenges, the meeting in China was also an opportunity for Mnangagwa to engage with the Zimbabwean diaspora on matters of national development. Members of the diaspora praised the achievements of the Second Republic, particularly in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. They also raised concerns about the difficulties they face abroad, from legal issues to economic hardships.

President Mnangagwa reassured the diaspora community of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns and emphasized the crucial role they play in the nation’s development. He pledged to create an environment that encourages their active involvement in Zimbabwe’s progress.

As Zimbabwe gears up for the FOCAC 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa’s interaction with the diaspora highlights the importance of inclusive dialogue in the nation-building process, even as debates over leadership and succession continue to simmer.

