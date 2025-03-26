Mnangagwa Refuses to Intervene in Mutsvangwa-Chiwenga Feud

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has refused to take sides in the escalating feud between Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, urging the two to resolve their differences without external intervention.

Speaking at the party’s Politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa reportedly said condemning Mutsvangwa would only worsen divisions within Zanu PF, which is already grappling with internal succession battles.

Mutsvangwa, known for his outspoken nature, has emerged as one of Chiwenga’s fiercest critics, frequently attacking the Vice President’s political credentials. While their animosity has long been viewed as a product of political rivalry, sources now suggest that the conflict is deeply personal—rooted in a decades-old family dispute.

According to revelations by ZimLive, the two are distant relatives whose ancestors were involved in a bitter falling-out that led to a family split. Mutsvangwa’s grandfather, Chiwenga’s grandfather, and the grandfather of the late Defence Minister Moven Mahachi were once part of the same lineage. However, a power struggle reportedly forced Mutsvangwa’s side of the family to relocate from Wedza in Mashonaland East to Mhondoro in Mashonaland West, while Mahachi’s ancestors fled to Manicaland.

One insider explained: “His single obsession is to be above Chiwenga in everything—more educated, more accomplished, more heroic during the war, and ultimately, the one who becomes president. But despite his ambitions, Chiwenga has outpaced him, from commanding the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to securing the vice presidency. That drives Mutsvangwa insane.”

With President Mnangagwa constitutionally barred from running beyond 2028, the battle for Zanu PF’s future leadership is intensifying. Chiwenga is widely seen as the frontrunner to take over, but Mutsvangwa has not hidden his own presidential ambitions. His recent attacks on Chiwenga—including calling him “illiterate, cruel, and unelectable”—are seen as an attempt to undermine his rival’s legitimacy.

However, Chiwenga’s allies have hit back, pointing out Mutsvangwa’s poor record in elections. The Zanu PF spokesman has previously suffered embarrassing defeats at the ballot box, failing to secure a parliamentary seat in Norton. His critics argue that he lacks the grassroots support necessary to mount a serious leadership challenge.

Former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu dismissed Mutsvangwa’s chances of ascending to the presidency, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“He can only be president if he’s the last one standing.”

As tensions mount, Chiwenga has reportedly pressed Mnangagwa to rein in Mutsvangwa, frustrated by the relentless attacks. However, the President has remained non-committal, choosing not to take sides in what is becoming a highly volatile dispute within Zanu PF’s top ranks.

Mnangagwa’s reluctance to intervene reflects the delicate balancing act he faces as party leader. With the battle to succeed him already heating up, he risks alienating key allies if he is seen as favouring one faction over another.

For now, the feud between Mutsvangwa and Chiwenga remains unresolved. But with Zanu PF’s succession race intensifying, this personal and political clash is likely far from over.

