Mnangagwa Reaffirms Commitment to Liberation Legacy, National Unity at 44th Independence Celebrations

Spread the love

GOKWE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, declaring that true independence lies in securing prosperity for future generations.

Addressing thousands who gathered at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the national Independence Day celebrations, President Mnangagwa highlighted that Zimbabwe’s journey over the past 44 years has been one of resilience and progress, despite ongoing challenges.

He said the nation remains steadfast in its development trajectory in the face of illegal Western sanctions, climate change-related setbacks, global economic instability, and efforts by detractors to sow division.

“After 45 years of independence, the Zanu PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past while securing prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The President underscored the importance of technical and vocational education, particularly in science, technology, and innovation, to ensure the competitiveness of local products on both domestic and international markets.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and paid tribute to the security forces for maintaining peace and stability across the country. He said peace was a crucial enabler of development and a key pillar of national unity.

With Vision 2030 on the horizon, Mnangagwa urged citizens to embrace innovation and skills development as the foundation of national success. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to food security through the ongoing implementation of the Agriculture Transformation Strategy, aimed at deepening rural reforms and improving grain production efficiency.

“Land, which is our inalienable heritage, is being productively utilised, and we anticipate a bumper harvest from the 2024/25 summer cropping season. This will allow us to replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve,” he said.

While acknowledging the negative effects of the recent El Niño-induced drought, the President said Zimbabwe had successfully implemented the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, which included cash transfers to urban households, thus reducing vulnerability.

He commended the security services for their loyalty and patriotism, urging all Zimbabweans to defend and develop the country against both internal and external threats.

“Hand in hand, with focus and discipline, let us defend and work harder for our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said. “The Second Republic is entrenching the rule of law and protecting law-abiding citizens while decisively dealing with rogue elements.”

Mnangagwa warned that divisive and alarmist forces would never succeed in breaking the nation’s unity, stating that Zimbabwe’s liberation history continues to bind its people together.

“Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours, born from a rich liberation history and the blood of brave sons and daughters,” he said.

Calling for a united front in national development, the President encouraged citizens across political, religious, racial, and gender lines to put Zimbabwe first.

“Let us uphold values of love, unity, compassion, empathy, discipline, and hard, honest work – values for which Zimbabweans are known,” he said. “These must be passed on from generation to generation, just like culture and tradition.”

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic’s policies were delivering tangible results, citing strong performance in mining, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

“The mining sector is leading in value addition, with a projected 5.6 percent growth this year, spurred by new mines and favourable commodity prices,” he said. “The pharmaceutical sector has seen capacity utilisation rise to 50 percent from 43 percent, thanks to the accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy.”

Efforts to improve energy security were also bearing fruit, he noted, with the rural electrification of schools, clinics, and administrative centres enhancing service delivery.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to the welfare of liberation war veterans through inclusive programmes such as the Presidential Borehole Drilling Initiative, Rural Solarisation, Housing Schemes, and Youth Empowerment Projects.

“Communities must be actively involved in these programmes, which are being championed by Zanu PF. All Zimbabweans, regardless of gender, tribe, age or political affiliation, must benefit. Zanu PF is a people’s party,” he said.

Highlighting infrastructure development in disaster-prone areas like Gokwe, the President also issued a stern warning against the abuse of social media and urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and patriotic.

“I commend you, my fellow compatriots at home and abroad, for remaining patriotic and steadfast, never allowing yourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious agendas,” he said.

Earlier in the day, President Mnangagwa, accompanied by his wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa, inspected the Independence Day Parade mounted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and foreign diplomats were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...