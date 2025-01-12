Mnangagwa Ramps up Moves to Extend Presidency Term

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is intensifying efforts to extend his presidency beyond Zimbabwe’s constitutional two-term limit, with plans to delay the next general elections from 2028 to 2030.

The move, which has sparked debate about its implications for the country’s democracy, is reportedly part of a broader strategy to circumvent legal barriers preventing him from seeking a third term.

The ruling Zanu PF party, with unexpected backing from the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has resolved to postpone the elections. The justification cited is to allow time for the completion of developmental projects under Mnangagwa’s administration. CCC Chief Whip Charles Moyo confirmed his party’s support for the move, saying:

“As CCC, we are lobbying for the deferment of elections. We are proposing dialogue as the CCC together with the revolutionary party Zanu PF to allow smooth implementation of the National Development Strategy 2.”

The plan aligns with Zanu PF’s resolution at its 2023 annual conference in Bulawayo, which called for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his current term.

While Mnangagwa publicly denies interest in extending his presidency, his actions suggest otherwise. According to The NewsHawks, his initial proposal for a third term faced insurmountable legal barriers. Zimbabwe’s Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and any amendment requires a referendum. For Mnangagwa to benefit from the change, a second referendum would also be required, making the process politically and legally daunting.

Internal divisions within Zanu PF further complicate the situation. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and a faction aligned with the military reportedly oppose Mnangagwa’s plans but lack the political strength to openly challenge him. This fragility in Zanu PF’s unity underscores the contentious nature of the proposed election delay.

Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu PF’s legal affairs secretary, admitted that holding two referenda to facilitate Mnangagwa’s continued rule is a significant challenge. Despite this, Mnangagwa’s supporters are doubling down, with public calls for him to remain in power gaining traction.

The push to delay elections mirrors strategies employed by some liberation movements in Southern Africa to consolidate power. However, critics argue that such actions undermine democratic principles and set dangerous precedents.

Opposition voices within and outside Zanu PF warn that prioritising political manoeuvring over constitutionalism and accountability could erode public trust in Zimbabwe’s governance system.

As Mnangagwa’s controversial 2030 plan unfolds, key questions remain. Will the proposed election delay gain formal approval? And how will the public react to these developments?

With the Constitution requiring two referenda for Mnangagwa to extend his rule and Zanu PF grappling with internal divisions, the path forward is far from certain. This growing tension between political ambition and constitutional principles highlights the delicate balance of governance in Zimbabwe.

