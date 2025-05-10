Mnangagwa orders stop to Zanu PF expulsions

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has firmly rejected secretive moves to suspend or expel Zanu PF members based on unsubstantiated claims, reaffirming his commitment to unity and inclusivity within the ruling party.

Addressing the media in Harare on Thursday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said the President’s position was made clear during a Politburo meeting held on Wednesday, where he denounced rumour-mongering and internal divisions.

“The President values unity and peace as essential for national development,” said Mutsvangwa. “He does not tolerate clandestine suspensions and expulsions. Zanu PF is a revolutionary party rooted in the people, guided by the principle of leaving no one and no place behind.”

Mutsvangwa explained that in all cases where expulsions or suspensions were proposed, President Mnangagwa dismissed the idea, instead calling for the party to address internal conflicts constructively. He noted that maintaining a cohesive party was key to ensuring continued national progress and effective governance.

Among the individuals recently under scrutiny was Shadreck Mashayamombe from Harare province, who had reportedly faced disciplinary action. However, Mutsvangwa confirmed that no suspensions or expulsions were implemented.

“Rather than removing members, the party opted for reprimands where necessary,” he said. “This approach reflects the President’s leadership style – focused on healing divisions and strengthening the party from within.”

The statement sends a clear message to party structures across the country: divisive tactics, hearsay, and attempts to purge fellow members without due process will not be tolerated under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

As Zanu PF continues to position itself for future political and developmental objectives, President Mnangagwa’s insistence on unity is seen as a strategic move to ensure internal stability and broader national cohesion.

Source – the herald

