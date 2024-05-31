Mnangagwa moves to take grip of War Veterans amid growing third term opposition

Spread the love

HARARE – Facing resistance from fellow liberation war veterans over the possibility of a third presidential term, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly instructed his close associates to eliminate dissent within the ranks of the veterans.

The Zanu PF leader has been exploring the feasibility of either running for a third term through constitutional changes or delaying general elections until 2030, an idea that has met with strong opposition from some war veterans.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is currently divided into three factions led by Christopher Mutsvangwa, Moffat Marashwa, and Andreas Mathibela, each with varying positions on the proposed term extension or election delay.

In an effort to calm the discontent, Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Monica Mavhunga, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, and Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Douglas Kahiya issued a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement called for unified elections within the ZNLWVA to establish a single representative body.

“It has been noted with concern that there are a number of leadership structures claiming legitimacy using the same name, ZNLWVA (PVO 1/90). This has created confusion, hence, the need to urgently rectify the situation,” the statement said.

“In consultation with the then Acting President K.C.D Mohadi, on behalf of the patron, His Excellency President Cde E.D Mnangagwa, we hereby direct as follows: that democratic elections inclusive of all structures of the ZNLWVA led by Cde Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Moffat Marashwa, and Andreas Mathibela be convened from district, provincial, and national levels in order to produce a single leadership.”

The statement also indicated that election dates across the three levels would be communicated in due course, and all separate arrangements by the individual ZNLWVA factions would be nullified.

Additionally, all members of the three ZNLWVA groups were warned against name-dropping, effectively silencing the vocal war veterans who played a crucial role in Mnangagwa’s rise to power through the military-assisted coup in November 2017.

This move aims to consolidate Mnangagwa’s support base within the war veterans’ constituency as he navigates the contentious issue of extending his presidency.

