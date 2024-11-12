Mnangagwa-Lukashenko Wierd Conversation of Who is Young and Who is Old

BAKU, – There is still a lot to be done to ensure further development of relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 November, BelTA has learned.
The heads of state compared their positions on a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for joint work on the African continent.
The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere. “Mr. President, I am glad to see you active and cheerful despite all the critical global challenges,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said greeting his Zimbabwean counterpart.
“Please, accept my compliments too. You look great. And younger, of course,” the Zimbabwean president replied.
“Perhaps, not as young anymore,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.
“Well, you, Mr. President, look like a young man compared to me,” Emmerson Mnangagwa insisted. “I am 82 years old. So, looking at you, Mr. President, I see my young brother in you.”
In turn, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that one cannot compare northern people with southern people. The latter are much more efficient, active and healthier, the Belarusian president believes.