Mnangagwa Launches Historic Gukurahundi Hearings

HARARE— President Mnangagwa officially launched the historic Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme in Bulawayo yesterday, aiming to lay a solid foundation for lasting healing and peace.

This initiative involves public hearings led by community chiefs to address the legacy of Gukurahundi, a period of violence and conflict that affected parts of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s.

Initiated in February 2019, the government’s effort seeks to resolve the Gukurahundi issue through an internal, home-grown process, reinforcing national unity among Zimbabweans.

In his keynote address at State House in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa emphasized that the hearings are a call for unity and a declaration that Zimbabwe chooses reconciliation over retribution.

“Today is a pivotal moment in our history. This is the day we demonstrate that as a country, we are capable of resolving our disputes as Zimbabweans, regardless of their complexity or magnitude,” President Mnangagwa said.

He highlighted the significance of the day, comparing it to other momentous events that have shaped Zimbabwe’s independence, unity, and development. He urged the nation to focus on a brighter future rather than dwelling on the past.

“I urge you all not to dwell on the shadows of yesterday, but to focus on the future of our country. Let us turn our attention to a new dawn, a brighter future where the scars of yesterday no longer fester, but become stepping stones on the path to a stronger, more unified Zimbabwe. A nation can only be built by a unified people,” he said.

The President also cautioned against being influenced by detractors, asserting that the outreach programme should silence doubt and division.

“Let us not be swayed by their negativity. Let us silence the whispers of doubt and the rhetoric of division. Let this Community Outreach Programme be a clarion call for unity and a resounding declaration that we choose empathy over animosity and reconciliation over retribution,” President Mnangagwa said.

He acknowledged the country’s past, marked by both triumph and hardship, and emphasized the need to confront the post-independence conflict as a reminder of the fragility of unity and the consequences of disunity.

The launch, attended by various government officials, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, ran under the theme: “Promoting healing, peace and unity through community engagement: Sikhuthaza ukwelatshwa kwamanxeba, ukuze kube lokuthula lokubambana lokuxoxisana.”

Following the launch, chiefs will conduct community hearings to determine how the Gukurahundi issue should be resolved. President Mnangagwa emphasized that the outreach exercise is a transformative journey towards healing and national cohesion.

“This process may evoke tears, but they will be tears of catharsis, tears that cleanse the soul and pave the way for healing. This healing is for the nation as a whole. It is the release of a collective burden, the shedding of a heavy cloak of distrust and resentment,” he said.

“As we heal, we will rediscover the inherent strength that resides within each of us, the strength that has carried us through countless challenges. This journey of national healing is not a sprint, it is a marathon. It will demand patience, understanding, and a commitment to the greater good.”

President Mnangagwa entrusted the process to the chiefs, confident in their ability to lead the outreach and subsequent programmes. He highlighted the historic initiative as a symbol of the nation’s collective will to bridge divides and achieve unity.

“When the history of our post-independence era is written and read by generations to come, surely this day shall not be a footnote in those sacred writings,” President Mnangagwa said. “It places the onus of healing squarely on the shoulders of its most capable custodians – our esteemed Chiefs. With their knowledge of tradition and wisdom, they will guide us through open dialogue, fostering empathy and understanding.”

He concluded by reaffirming the outreach programme as a strong statement of intent in the quest to cement national unity against external challenges.

